Global (United States, European Union and China) High Frequency X-Ray Generators Market Research Report 2019-2025

In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) High Frequency X-Ray Generators market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

X-ray generator is a device that produces X-rays. Together with an X-ray detector, it is commonly used in a variety of applications including medicine, fluorescence, electronic assembly inspection, and measurement of material thickness in manufacturing operations.

Affected by the overall economic environment, compared with 2015-2016, the market recovery in 2017-2018 is obvious. Order volumes increased for High Frequency X-Ray Generators, primarily driven by increased demand for portable products and diverse downstream applications in Asia and Europe. The maturity of high frequency X-Ray Generators technology in has also contributed to the development of this market.

In 2019, the market size of High Frequency X-Ray Generators is 427.2 million US$ and it will reach 620.3 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for High Frequency X-Ray Generators.

This report studies the global market size of High Frequency X-Ray Generators, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the High Frequency X-Ray Generators production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Spellman

CPI

COMET Group

Siemens

GE

Philips

Sedecal

Aerosino

Poskom

DRGEM

Gulmay

Nanning Yiju

Control-X Medical

Teledyne ICM

Landwind

EcoRay

DMS/Apelem

Josef Betschart

Innomed Medical

Market Segment by Product Type

Stationary X-ray Generator

Portable X-ray Generator

Stationary X-ray generator takes 68.2% market share in 2018, and it will hold the larger share in the next years.

Portable X-ray generator obtains 31.7 percent market share in 2018.

Market Segment by Application

Industrial Use

Medical Use

Others

The market share of high frequency X-ray generators in industrial use is 38% in 2018.

In 2018, medical use occupies 51.7% market share of high frequency X-ray generators, and it will be the main application from 2019 to 2025.

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the High Frequency X-Ray Generators status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key High Frequency X-Ray Generators manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of High Frequency X-Ray Generators are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

