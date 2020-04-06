In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) Helium Compressors Market Research Report 2019-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global (United States, European Union and China) Helium Compressors Market Research Report 2019-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A helium compressor is a mechanical device that increases the pressure of helium by reducing its volume.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Helium Compressors in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Helium Compressors. Growth in government budgets in the principal regions, increasing of general industry fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Helium Compressors will drive growth in global markets.

In 2019, the market size of Helium Compressors is 44 million US$ and it will reach 56 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Helium Compressors.

This report studies the global market size of Helium Compressors, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Helium Compressors production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Sauer Compressors

Bauer Kompressoren

SIAD Macchine

Greenfield

Mayekawa

High Air

…

Market Segment by Product Type

Air-cooled

Water-cooled

In 2018, Air-cooled Helium Compressors accounted for a major share of 84% in the global Helium Compressors market. And this product segment is poised to reach 47.03 Million US$ by 2025 from 37.17 Million US$ in 2018.

Market Segment by Application

General Industry

Gas Industry

Universities and Research Institutes

Others

In Helium Compressors market, the General Industry holds an important share in terms of applications, and it is expected to reach a volume of 598 (Units) by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.75% during 2018 and 2025.

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Helium Compressors status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Helium Compressors manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Helium Compressors are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

