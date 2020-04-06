In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) Ground Power Units (GPU) Market Research Report 2019-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global (United States, European Union and China) Ground Power Units (GPU) Market Research Report 2019-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Ground Power Unit (GPU) is a fixed power supply or a vehicle capable of power to aircraft parked on the ground. A GPU can refer to a dedicated electric power supply, battery power supply or a combination of both. Power sources could be a dedicated generator or a central station located at the airport.

Geographically, the consumption market is leading by North America and Europe, sales in Asia Pacific regions like China and Japan will see significant growth in future period. North America holds the largest market share, with about 8699 Units sold in 2018, followed by Europe, with about 6881 Units sold and 32.24% market share. TLD GSE is the leading manufacturer of GPU with about 19.85% of GPU sales In 2018. Other market leaders include ITW GSE, Powervamp, JBT Corporation, Acsoon, Textron GSE, Tronair, GUANGTAI, Guinault, Velocity Airport Solutions, Red Box International, Power Systems International Limited (PSI), GB Barberi and so on. A number of other companies offer GPU, but these smaller companies often focus on assembly rather than component innovation, and they outsource the manufacturing of parts. The smaller GPU companies have limited market share and move frequently into and out of the GPU market.Based on application, the Ground Power Units (GPU) market is segmented into Civil Airport, Business Airport, Military Airport and others. The civil airport segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.

In 2019, the market size of Ground Power Units (GPU) is 511.8 million US$ and it will reach 723.3 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ground Power Units (GPU).

This report studies the global market size of Ground Power Units (GPU), especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Ground Power Units (GPU) production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

TLD GSE

ITW GSE

Powervamp

JBT Corporation

Acsoon

Textron GSE

Tronair

GUANGTAI

Guinault

Velocity Airport Solutions

Red Box International

Power Systems International Limited (PSI)

GB Barberi

Jetall GPU

Aeromax GSE

Current Power LLC

MRCCS

Bertoli Power Units

Market Segment by Product Type

Mobile GPU

Fixed GPU

In 2018, Mobile GPU accounted for a major share of 73.35% in the global Ground Power Units (GPU) market. And this product segment is poised to reach 542.0 Million US$ by 2025 from 375.4 Million US$ in 2018.

Market Segment by Application

Civil Airport

Business Airport

Military Airport

Others

In Ground Power Units (GPU) market, the Civil Airport holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 19019 (Units) by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.35% during 2019 and 2025.

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Ground Power Units (GPU) status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Ground Power Units (GPU) manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ground Power Units (GPU) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

