Global (United States, European Union and China) Fully Threaded Rod Market Research Report 2019-2025

In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) Fully Threaded Rod market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global (United States, European Union and China) Fully Threaded Rod market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Threaded Rod, also known as All Thread, ATR, Redi-Rod, Threaded Bar, and Stud, is essentially a long bolt without a head. It is also used for fastening anything from an anchor bolt, to suspending electrical or plumbing equipment from a ceiling and often used in drop ceiling application. Fully Threaded Rods are often used with coupling nuts in tension assemblies.

The fully threaded rod is classified into the Carbon Steel Threaded Rod, Stainless Steel Threaded Rod, Galvanized Steel Threaded Rod and other (Nylon, Aluminum, brass, etc.) according to the product type. As of 2018, carbon steel threaded rod segment dominates the market contributing about 41.72% of the total market share. Fully threaded rod is widely applied in construction, Oil & gas Industry, Machinery, Aerospace & Marine others industry, in 2018, demand for a Construction industry occupied the largest market, with 73% share.

In 2019, the market size of Fully Threaded Rod is 1139 million US$ and it will reach 1698.6 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fully Threaded Rod.

This report studies the global market size of Fully Threaded Rod, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Fully Threaded Rod production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Jiaxing Brother Standard

Zhejiang New Oriental Fastener Group

MEIJIANLI

Zhejiang junyue standard part

Vulcan Steel Products

Bossard Group

WÜRTH

All America Threaded Products

Bodegraven Metaal NV (BOMET)

J Penen & Co

Haiyan Wanrui Standard Part

Sachiya Steel International

Scope Metals

Kapson India

Sanwa Iron

Canco Fastener

Precision Brand Products

Inka

Market Segment by Product Type

Carbon Steel Threaded Rod

Stainless Steel Threaded Rod

Galvanized Steel Threaded Rod

Others

Carbon steel threaded rod takes over 40% market share of Fully Threaded Rod in 2018.

Stainless steel threaded rod holds almost 30% market share, but with the highest CAGR it will grow a lot by 2025.

Galvanized steel threaded rod has 24% market share of Fully Threaded Rod in 2018, and it has potential to expand in the whole market from 2019 to 2025.

Others occupy only 4% market share in 2018.

Market Segment by Application

Construction

Oil & Gas Industry

Others

Construction is the main application of fully threaded rod in 2018 with 73% market share, and it will keep sustainable growth from 2019 to 2025.

Oil and gas industry takes only 10% market share of Fully Threaded Rod in 2018, while it will increase a bit in the next years.

Others have 17% market share of Fully Threaded Rod in 2018.

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Fully Threaded Rod status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Fully Threaded Rod manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fully Threaded Rod are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

