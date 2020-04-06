In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) Cruise Missile Market Research Report 2019-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global (United States, European Union and China) Cruise Missile Market Research Report 2019-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A cruise missile is a guided missile used against terrestrial targets that remains in the atmosphere and flies the major portion of its flight path at approximately constant speed. Cruise missiles are designed to deliver a large warhead over long distances with high precision. Modern cruise missiles are capable of travelling at supersonic or high subsonic speeds, are self-navigating, and are able to fly on a non-ballistic, extremely low-altitude trajectory.

North America has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Cruise Missile market, while the Russia is the second sales volume market for Cruise Missile in 2018. Cruise Missile is a high-end weaponry. Many countries restrict exports. For example, the United States restricts the export of Tomahawk Cruise Missile and is currently sold only to the UK.In the industry, Lockheed Martin profits most in 2018 and recent years, while Tactical Missiles Corporation and Raytheon ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 33.90%, 29.06% and 18.01% in 2018.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy. The reason for the smaller share of Raytheon is that the US government has reduced its purchases of Tomahawk Cruise Missile in recent years.Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Cruise Missile, including Air-launched Cruise Missile, Land Attack Cruise Missile and Others. And Air-launched Cruise Missile is the main type for Cruise Missile, and the Air-launched Cruise Missile reached a sales volume of approximately 745 Unit in 2018, with 61.77% of global sales volume.

In 2019, the market size of Cruise Missile is 1302.2 million US$ and it will reach 2145.3 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cruise Missile.

This report studies the global market size of Cruise Missile, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Cruise Missile production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Lockheed Martin

Raytheon

Tactical Missiles Corporation

CASIC

Roketsan A.S

Taurus Systems

…

Market Segment by Product Type

Air-launched Cruise Missile

Land Attack Cruise Missile

Others

In 2018, Air-launched Cruise Missile accounted for a major share of 61.77% the global Cruise Missile market. And this product segment is poised to reach 1824 Units by 2025 from 745 Units in 2018.

Market Segment by Application

Defense

Homeland Security

In Cruise Missile market, the Homeland Security holds an important share in terms of application，and it is expected to reach a volume of 2573 (Units) by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.59% during 2019 and 2025.

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Cruise Missile status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Cruise Missile manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cruise Missile are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

