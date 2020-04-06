In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) Concrete Cutting Market Research Report 2019-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global (United States, European Union and China) Concrete Cutting Market Research Report 2019-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Concrete cutting is a process of controlled sawing, drilling and removal of concrete performed by skilled operators using special saws that use diamond impregnated blades.

The key players are Husqvarna, Hilti, Makita, Stihl, Cedima, Norton (Saint-Gobain), Texas Cutting and Coring, Dewalt, MK Diamond, Braun Maschinenfabrikxx, etc.

Concrete Cutting can be classified as Handheld-Cut-Off and Walk-Behind-Push. In 2018, Handheld-Cut-Off accounted for 81.97% of concrete cutting consumption in the United States. In the past several years, the United States sales volume of the Walk-Behind-Push will reach to around 64.05 K Units in 2025 from 48.59 K Units in 2019, with the CAGR of 4.71%.

With over 62.30% share in the Concrete Cutting market, Refurbishment was the largest application market in 2018, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.93%, in terms of consumption volume, from 2019 to 2025.

The average price of Concrete Cutting was gently lower year by year from 956 USD/Unit in 2014 to 981 USD/Unit in 2018. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to slowly decrease. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

In 2019, the market size of Concrete Cutting is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Concrete Cutting.

This report studies the global market size of Concrete Cutting, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Concrete Cutting production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Hilti

Husqvarna

Cedima

Tyrolit

Braun Maschinenfabrik

Demco Technic AG

Team-D

Market Segment by Product Type

Handheld-Cut-Off

Walk-Behind-Push

In 2018, Handheld-Cut-Off accounted for a major share of 82% in the US Concrete Cutting market. And this product segment is poised to reach 248 M USD by 2025 from 198 M USD in 2018.

Market Segment by Application

Demolition

Refurbishment

In Concrete Cutting market, Refurbishment segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 131 (K Units) by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.93% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Concrete Cutting will be promising in the Refurbishment field in the next couple of years.

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Concrete Cutting status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Concrete Cutting manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Concrete Cutting are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

