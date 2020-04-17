Global (United States, European Union and China) Chassis Mount Resistors Market Research Report 2019-2025

In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) Chassis Mount Resistors market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global (United States, European Union and China) Chassis Mount Resistors market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A Chassis mount resistor is an electrical component used to resist the flow of electric current and they have a stated value of resistance. In it high power wirewound resistors are housed in a finned metal case that can be bolted to a metal chassis for effective dissipation of heat generated from the component.

Nowadays, global Chassis Mount Resistors production areas are mainly in North America, Europe, China, Taiwan. In 2018, China Chassis Mount Resistors production takes about 32.08% with 99.6 M Units and it is the largest production region. North America was a major market for Chassis Mount Resistors in 2018 and is estimated to expand due to the rising number of industries. The growing demand for Chassis Mount Resistors in the New Energy Control System sector is also likely to boost the need for Chassis Mount Resistors in Asia Pacific in 2018.

In 2019, the market size of Chassis Mount Resistors is 154.4 million US$ and it will reach 250.4 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Chassis Mount Resistors.

This report studies the global market size of Chassis Mount Resistors, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Chassis Mount Resistors production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

ARCOL (Ohmite)

TE Connectivity

Vishay

TT Electronics

Yageo

Stackpole Electronics

Johanson Dielectrics

Pak Heng

Shenzhen Yingfa Electronics

Mingsheng Electronic

Autrou

Riedon

Shenzhen Kawaxin Electronics

Jingdacheng Electronic

Market Segment by Product Type

1 to 10 Watts

>10 to 100 Watts

>100 to 300 Watts

Above 300 Watts

1 to 10Watts resistors take 12.18 percent market share in 2018.

10 to 100 Watts resistors hold 36.7% market share in 2018, and it will gorw fast in the next years.

In 2018, 100 to 300Watts resistors occupy 37.6 percent market share in 2018.

The market share of above 300 Watts resistors is 13.4 percent in 2018.

Market Segment by Application

New Energy Control System

Power Supply

Security Camera/Monitor

Industrial/Automation System

VFD Control/CNC Equipment

Others

New energy control takes 30.3% market share of chassis mount resistors in 2018, and it will be the main application in thecoming years.

Power supply’s market share in 2018 is 24.4%.

The market share of security camera and monitor in 2018 is 20.13%.

Industrial and automation system occupy 10.27% market share in 2018.

In 2018, VFD control and CNC equipment obtain 9.11 percent market share.

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Chassis Mount Resistors status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Chassis Mount Resistors manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Chassis Mount Resistors are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

