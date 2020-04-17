Global (United States, European Union and China) Camshaft Timing Oil Control Valve Market Research Report 2019-2025

In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) Camshaft Timing Oil Control Valve market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global (United States, European Union and China) Camshaft Timing Oil Control Valve market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Oil control valve is one of the important components in every special tech car. This valve is usually found on cars with variable valve timing system technology. Where the existence of the system aims to control the performance of car’s machines that utilize two methods of retard methods combined with advanced camshaft angle method. The oil control valve, in this case is controlled by the engine control module or commonly referred to as ECM. The oil control valve is responsible for opening and closing the camshaft at the right time. In general, oil control valve has several functions that are very vital which are save fuel usage, reduces gas emissions generated by the vehicle and improve engine performance with the fuel as efficiently as possible.

There is an increasing demand for Camshaft Timing Oil Control Valve in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Camshaft Timing Oil Control Valve. Growth in government budgets in the principal regions, increasing of passenger car fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Camshaft Timing Oil Control Valve will drive growth in global markets.

In 2019, the market size of Camshaft Timing Oil Control Valve is 535.4 million US$ and it will reach 572.8 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.4% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Camshaft Timing Oil Control Valve.

This report studies the global market size of Camshaft Timing Oil Control Valve, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Camshaft Timing Oil Control Valve production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

Schaeffler INA

DENSO

Aisin

Fulin PM

BorgWarner

Hilite

Tiangong Auto

Zhejiang Fulgid

Mikuni

Delphi

Deerfu

Master Injection

Original Equipment

Aftermarket

Original equipment takes 83% market share of camshaft timing oil control vavle in 2018, and it will hold the larger share in the next years.

The market share of aftermarket in 2018 is 17 percent, while it will grow fast frrom 2019 to 2025.

Sedan/Hatchback

SUV

Sedan and Hatchback hold 65.1% market share of camshafet timing oil control valve in 2018, and it will be the main application in the coming years.

SUV only has 34.9 percent market share in 2018, but it will grow quickly from 2019 to 2025.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

