Global (United States, European Union and China) Bag-on-valve Technology Market Research Report 2019-2025

In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) Bag-on-valve Technology market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global (United States, European Union and China) Bag-on-valve Technology market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Bag-on-valve (BOV) is an innovative technology that is designed to offer an alternate means of packaging products.

For industry structure analysis, the Bag-on-valve industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 45.63% of the market in 2018. Regionally, Aptar Group is the biggest sales value area of Bag-on-valve, also the leader in the whole Bag-on-valve industry.

In 2019, the market size of Bag-on-valve Technology is 389 million US$ and it will reach 532.6 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bag-on-valve Technology.

This report studies the global market size of Bag-on-valve Technology, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Bag-on-valve Technology production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Coster

Aptar Group

LINDAL Group

Precision Valve Corporation

KOH-I-NOOR Mlada Vozice

Summit Packaging System

TOYO & DEUTSCHE AEROSOL

BOV Solutions

Majesty Packaging Systems

Shanghai Qun Tong Spray Packing Material

Market Segment by Product Type

Aerosol BOV

Standard BOV

Non-spray/Low-pressure BOV

Aerosol BOV takes over 50% market share of Bag-on-valve Technology in 2018, and it will hold the largest share in the next years.

Standard BOV holds below 30% market share of Bag-on-valve Technology in 2018,and it won’t show great change from 2019 to 2025.

Non-spray/Low-pressure BOV obtains around 14% market share of Bag-on-valve Technology in 2018.

Market Segment by Application

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Home Care

Food & Beverages

Automotive & Industrial Products

Cosmetics & Personal Care take over 35% market share of Bag-on-valve Technology in 2018.

Pharmaceuticals represent over 20% market share of Bag-on-valve Technology in 2018,and it will be the mian application in the next years.

Home Care is the smallest market share of Bag-on-valve Technology of 12% in 2018.

Food & Beverages hold about 14% market share of Bag-on-valve Technology in 2018, and it won’t show great change from 2019 to 2025.

Automotive & Industrial Products have around 13% market share of Bag-on-valve Technology in 2018.

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Bag-on-valve Technology status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Bag-on-valve Technology manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bag-on-valve Technology are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

