Global (United States, European Union and China) Air Purifiers Market Research Report 2019-2025

In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) Air Purifiers market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global (United States, European Union and China) Air Purifiers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
An air purifier or air cleaner is a device which removes contaminants from the air in a room. These devices are commonly marketed as being beneficial to allergy sufferers and asthmatics, and at reducing or eliminating second-hand tobacco smoke.
The global leading players in this market are Sharp, Panasonic, Philips, Daikin, and Honeywell, which account for above 70% of total production value. North America and Europe are leading consumers owing to greater disposable income, massive industrialization, environmental protection laws and increased awareness to curb pollution. Asia-Pacific has been a catalytic driver in the demand of air purifier market. In the developing nations, such as India and China, the industrial revolutionization is at its peak, which is expected to drive the demand for air purifier market in both of the nations.
In 2019, the market size of Air Purifiers is 8374 million US$ and it will reach 10970 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Air Purifiers.
This report studies the global market size of Air Purifiers, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Air Purifiers production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Sharp
Philips
Panasonic
Daikin
Honeywell
Coway
Xiao Mi
Electrolux
Whirlpool
YADU
Midea
Blueair
Lexy
Samsung
Austin
Beiangtech
Market Segment by Product Type
HEPA
Activated Carbon
Static Electricity
Ion and Ozone Generator
Others
HEPA takes over 40% market share of air purifiers in 2018, and It will continue to dominate for years to come.
The market share of air purifiers of activated carbon is 17.5 percent in 2018, and It will become more attractive in the coming years.
In 2018, static electricity holds 9.36 percent market share of air purifiers .
Ion and ozine generator occupy about 18% market share in 2018.
Market Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
Others
Residental takes over 65 percent market share of air purifiers in 2018, and it will be the main application in the next years.
The market share of air purifiers of commercial is 23.5%, but it will grow fast in the next five years.
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Air Purifiers status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Air Purifiers manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Air Purifiers are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
