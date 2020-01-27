Global Unified Network Management Market 2018: Market overview Price, Research Report, Region and Forecast to 2023

Global Unified Network Management Market Report provides information about leading manufacturers, types, applications, market segmentation and regions. Unified Network Management market report shares production, market capacity, consumption, sales, and revenue.

The global Unified Network Management market is expected to register a CAGR of 18.5 % during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023.

Unified Network Management Market report covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by key financial facts, analyzing there product, services details, SWOT analysis and key development. The report also evaluates the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the position or ranking of top key manufactures.

Competitor Analysis:

Global Unified Network Management market covers the vision of competitor analysis by product types, applications, market share, sales, and revenue. Unified Network Management Market Report covers the top key manufactures like: Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Extreme Networks, Aerohive Networks, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., CA Technologies, Inc., SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC., NetScout, Riverbed Technlogy, Inc., Network Instruments (Viavi Solutions), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Juniper Networks, Inc., Mojo Networks

Key Developments in the Unified Network Management Market:

June 2018: Extreme Networks, Inc., introduced Extreme Smart Omni-Edge, which not only unifies Wi-Fi and Ethernet, but also Bluetooth and IoT technologies.

May 2018: Aerohive Networks announced its successful migration to its third generation Hive Manager Network management and networks application.