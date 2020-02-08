GLOBAL UNIFIED ENDPOINT MANAGEMENT MARKET 2018 – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, STRATEGIES AND FORECAST TO 2025

New Study On “2018-2025 Unified Endpoint Management Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Global Unified Endpoint Management Industry

New Study On “2018-2025 Unified Endpoint Management Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report focuses on the global Unified Endpoint Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The expansion of mobile workforces, proliferation of mobile apps, increased security threats, and the need to adhere to strict regulatory compliances regarding data security are factors contributing to the growth of the Unified Endpoint Management. The inclusion of next-generation devices such as IoT devices and smart wearables in enterprises is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to UEM vendors in the near future.

In 2017, the global Unified Endpoint Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Vmware

Microsoft

IBM

Mobileiron

Blackberry

Citrix Systems

Ivanti

Sophos

Soti

JAMF

Symantec

Zoho Corporation

Cisco Systems

CA Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Solutions

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunication & IT

Consumer Goods & Retail

Government & Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Automotive

Education

Energy & Utility

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Unified Endpoint Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Unified Endpoint Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Solutions

1.4.3 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

1.5.3 Telecommunication & IT

1.5.4 Consumer Goods & Retail

1.5.5 Government & Defense

1.5.6 Healthcare

1.5.7 Manufacturing

1.5.8 Transportation & Logistics

1.5.9 Automotive

1.5.10 Education

1.5.11 Energy & Utility

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Unified Endpoint Management Market Size

2.2 Unified Endpoint Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Unified Endpoint Management Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Unified Endpoint Management Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Unified Endpoint Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Unified Endpoint Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Unified Endpoint Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Unified Endpoint Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Unified Endpoint Management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Unified Endpoint Management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States Unified Endpoint Management Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Unified Endpoint Management Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Unified Endpoint Management Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Unified Endpoint Management Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Unified Endpoint Management Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Unified Endpoint Management Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Unified Endpoint Management Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Unified Endpoint Management Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Unified Endpoint Management Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Unified Endpoint Management Key Players in China

7.3 China Unified Endpoint Management Market Size by Type

7.4 China Unified Endpoint Management Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Unified Endpoint Management Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Unified Endpoint Management Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Unified Endpoint Management Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Unified Endpoint Management Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Unified Endpoint Management Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Unified Endpoint Management Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Unified Endpoint Management Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Unified Endpoint Management Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Unified Endpoint Management Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Unified Endpoint Management Key Players in India

10.3 India Unified Endpoint Management Market Size by Type

10.4 India Unified Endpoint Management Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Unified Endpoint Management Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Unified Endpoint Management Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Unified Endpoint Management Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Unified Endpoint Management Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Vmware

12.1.1 Vmware Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Unified Endpoint Management Introduction

12.1.4 Vmware Revenue in Unified Endpoint Management Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Vmware Recent Development

12.2 Microsoft

12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Unified Endpoint Management Introduction

12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Unified Endpoint Management Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.3 IBM

12.3.1 IBM Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Unified Endpoint Management Introduction

12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Unified Endpoint Management Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 IBM Recent Development

12.4 Mobileiron

12.4.1 Mobileiron Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Unified Endpoint Management Introduction

12.4.4 Mobileiron Revenue in Unified Endpoint Management Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Mobileiron Recent Development

12.5 Blackberry

12.5.1 Blackberry Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Unified Endpoint Management Introduction

12.5.4 Blackberry Revenue in Unified Endpoint Management Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Blackberry Recent Development

12.6 Citrix Systems

12.6.1 Citrix Systems Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Unified Endpoint Management Introduction

12.6.4 Citrix Systems Revenue in Unified Endpoint Management Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Citrix Systems Recent Development

12.7 Ivanti

12.7.1 Ivanti Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Unified Endpoint Management Introduction

12.7.4 Ivanti Revenue in Unified Endpoint Management Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Ivanti Recent Development

12.8 Sophos

12.8.1 Sophos Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Unified Endpoint Management Introduction

12.8.4 Sophos Revenue in Unified Endpoint Management Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Sophos Recent Development

12.9 Soti

12.9.1 Soti Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Unified Endpoint Management Introduction

12.9.4 Soti Revenue in Unified Endpoint Management Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Soti Recent Development

12.10 JAMF

12.10.1 JAMF Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Unified Endpoint Management Introduction

12.10.4 JAMF Revenue in Unified Endpoint Management Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 JAMF Recent Development

12.11 Symantec

12.12 Zoho Corporation

12.13 Cisco Systems

12.14 CA Technologies

Continued…..

