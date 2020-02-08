GLOBAL UNIFIED ENDPOINT MANAGEMENT MARKET 2018 – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, STRATEGIES AND FORECAST TO 2025

Global Unified Endpoint Management Industry
This report focuses on the global Unified Endpoint Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Unified Endpoint Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The expansion of mobile workforces, proliferation of mobile apps, increased security threats, and the need to adhere to strict regulatory compliances regarding data security are factors contributing to the growth of the Unified Endpoint Management. The inclusion of next-generation devices such as IoT devices and smart wearables in enterprises is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to UEM vendors in the near future.
In 2017, the global Unified Endpoint Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Vmware
Microsoft
IBM
Mobileiron
Blackberry
Citrix Systems
Ivanti
Sophos
Soti
JAMF
Symantec
Zoho Corporation
Cisco Systems
CA Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Solutions
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
Telecommunication & IT
Consumer Goods & Retail
Government & Defense
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Transportation & Logistics
Automotive
Education
Energy & Utility
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Unified Endpoint Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Unified Endpoint Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
