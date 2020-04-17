In this report, the Global Underwater Power Connector Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Underwater Power Connector Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Underwater power connectors are designed to connect power in applications that include equipment placed on the ocean floor.
Underwater power connectors play an important role in a number of areas.Huge downstream demand has driven the trade in underwater power connectors.Its main markets are in North America and Europe.After sweeping Europe, North America, the asia-pacific region also has a strong procurement market.”North America is the largest consumer of underwater power connectors, with a revenue market share of more than 50 percent in 2019
The global Underwater Power Connector market was valued at 445.6 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 605.2 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025.
This report studies the global Underwater Power Connector market status and forecast, categorizes the global Underwater Power Connector market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Major manufacturers covered in this report
SEACON
Eaton
Teledyne Marine
Hydro Group
Glenair
Amphenol
MacArtney
BIRNS
Marshall Underwater Industries
Gisma
Sea and Land Technologies
CRE
In view of regional level, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Dry Mate Connector
Wet Mate Connector
Others
Dry mate connector and wet mate connector are mainly produced in the global market, which account for 36% and 34% respectively in 2018.
Segment by Application
Oil and Gas
Military and Defense
Telecommunication
Power Industry
Underwater power connectors are used in many fields worldwide, among which oil and gas are the most widely used fields at present in 2018.However, among the numerous consumption fields, the most potential is the power industry.
