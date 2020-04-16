Global Underground Utilities Mapping Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Underground Utilities Mapping Services market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Underground Utilities Mapping Services market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Underground utility mapping is a process of identifying the position and labelling public utility mains which are located underground. These mains may include lines for telecommunication, electricity distribution, natural gas, water mains and wastewater pipes. In some location, major oil and pipe lines, national defence communication lines, mass transit, rail and road tunnels also compete for space underground. Underground utility mapping refers to the detection, positioning and identification of buried pipes and cables beneath the ground. It deals with features mainly invisible to the naked eyes. While the determination of position can be obtained with conventional or modern survey equipment, the detection and identification of underground utilities require special tools and techniques. Principally, underground utility mapping is the combination or marriage between two major fields of knowledge namely; geophysics and geomatics.

This report focuses on the global Underground Utilities Mapping Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Underground Utilities Mapping Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Plowman Craven

Waterland Group

GEOTEC Surveys

Technics Group

multiVIEW Locates

Subscan Technology

Utility Mapping

LandScope

Powers Tiltman

Geoindo

Midland Survey

Utilimap Limited

Service Location Ltd

OmniSurveys

VAC Group

Cardno

Amber Utilities

Malcolm Hughes

Global Detection Services

Apex Surveys

Jurukur Perunding Services

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Electromagnetic Location (EML)

Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR)

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil and Gas

Electricity

Government and Public Safety

Construction

Telecommunication

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

