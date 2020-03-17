Global Underground Construction Equipment Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

The global Underground Construction Equipment market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Underground Construction Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Underground Construction Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mitsubishi

Sandvik Group

Tenbusch Inc.

Herrenknecht

CREC

CRCHI

Robbins

Tianhe

Wirth

Komatsu

NHI

Kawasaki

Ishikawajima-Harima

Terratec

SELI

Tianye Tolian

Geospatial Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Tunneling Equipment

Piercing Tools

Vibratory Plows

Load and Haul Equipment

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Railway and Highway

Municipal Engineering

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Underground Construction Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Underground Construction Equipment

1.2 Underground Construction Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Underground Construction Equipment Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Tunneling Equipment

1.2.3 Piercing Tools

1.2.4 Vibratory Plows

1.2.5 Load and Haul Equipment

1.3 Underground Construction Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Underground Construction Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Oil & Gas

1.3.3 Railway and Highway

1.3.4 Municipal Engineering

1.3.5 Others

1.3 Global Underground Construction Equipment Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Underground Construction Equipment Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Underground Construction Equipment Market Size

1.4.1 Global Underground Construction Equipment Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Underground Construction Equipment Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Underground Construction Equipment Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Underground Construction Equipment Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Underground Construction Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Underground Construction Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Underground Construction Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Underground Construction Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Underground Construction Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Underground Construction Equipment Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Underground Construction Equipment Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Underground Construction Equipment Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Underground Construction Equipment Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Underground Construction Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Underground Construction Equipment Production

3.4.1 North America Underground Construction Equipment Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Underground Construction Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Underground Construction Equipment Production

3.5.1 Europe Underground Construction Equipment Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Underground Construction Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Underground Construction Equipment Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Underground Construction Equipment Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Underground Construction Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Underground Construction Equipment Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Underground Construction Equipment Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Underground Construction Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Underground Construction Equipment Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Underground Construction Equipment Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Underground Construction Equipment Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Underground Construction Equipment Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Underground Construction Equipment Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Underground Construction Equipment Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Underground Construction Equipment Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Underground Construction Equipment Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Underground Construction Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Underground Construction Equipment Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Underground Construction Equipment Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Underground Construction Equipment Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Underground Construction Equipment Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Underground Construction Equipment Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Underground Construction Equipment Business

7.1 Mitsubishi

7.1.1 Mitsubishi Underground Construction Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Underground Construction Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Mitsubishi Underground Construction Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Sandvik Group

7.2.1 Sandvik Group Underground Construction Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Underground Construction Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Sandvik Group Underground Construction Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Tenbusch Inc.

7.3.1 Tenbusch Inc. Underground Construction Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Underground Construction Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Tenbusch Inc. Underground Construction Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Herrenknecht

7.4.1 Herrenknecht Underground Construction Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Underground Construction Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Herrenknecht Underground Construction Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 CREC

7.5.1 CREC Underground Construction Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Underground Construction Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 CREC Underground Construction Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 CRCHI

7.6.1 CRCHI Underground Construction Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Underground Construction Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 CRCHI Underground Construction Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Robbins

7.7.1 Robbins Underground Construction Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Underground Construction Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Robbins Underground Construction Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Tianhe

7.8.1 Tianhe Underground Construction Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Underground Construction Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Tianhe Underground Construction Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Wirth

7.9.1 Wirth Underground Construction Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Underground Construction Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Wirth Underground Construction Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Komatsu

7.10.1 Komatsu Underground Construction Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Underground Construction Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Komatsu Underground Construction Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 NHI

7.12 Kawasaki

7.13 Ishikawajima-Harima

7.14 Terratec

7.15 SELI

7.16 Tianye Tolian

7.17 Geospatial Corporation

…

Continuous…

