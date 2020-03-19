Global Ultrasonic Flaw Detector Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Ultrasonic Flaw Detector market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Ultrasonic Flaw Detector market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Ultrasonic Flaw Detector market status and forecast, categorizes the global Ultrasonic Flaw Detector market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Phased array is an advanced ultrasonic NDT method used to detect component failures such as cracks or flaws and determine component quality. The primary methods for ultrasonic flaw sizing and crack sizing include five methods such as Amplitude, dB drop, Phased Array, Time of Flight diffraction and Multiple-wave mode etc. Contemporary ultrasonic flaw detectors are small, portable, microprocessor-based instruments suitable for both shop and field use. They generate and display an ultrasonic waveform that enables a trained operator to locate and categorize flaws in test pieces, often with the aid of analysis software. They typically include an ultrasonic pulser/receiver, hardware and software for signal capture and analysis, a waveform display, and a data logging module. Most contemporary instruments use digital signal processing for optimum stability and precision.

Currently the global Ultrasonic Flaw Detector marekt is being dominated by few players like GE Measurement & Control(US), Olympus(Japan), Sonatest(UK), Sonotron NDT(Israel), Karldeutsch(Germany), Proceq(Swiss), Zetec(US), RYOSHO(Japan) KJTD(Japan) and Dakota Ultrasonics(US); there are also many manufactuers located in China, but they now produce and sell the low-end products, like Mitech(China), Siui(China), Nantong YouLian(China), Doppler(China), Suzhou Fuerte(China), Kairda(China) and Testech Group(China) etc.

Geographically, North America and Europe are dominating the market; Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing regions, driven by the demand from China, India and Southeast Asia. And currently, the Asia-Pacific market is dominated by the giants like GE, Olympus, Sonatest, Sonotron NDT, Karldeutsch, Proceq, Zetec, NDT Systems, RYOSHO and KJTD.

The global Ultrasonic Flaw Detector market is valued at 270 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 340 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

GE Measurement & Control(US)

Olympus(Japan)

Sonatest(UK)

Sonotron NDT(Israel)

Karldeutsch(Germany)

Proceq(Swiss)

Zetec(US)

Kropus(Russia)

Centurion NDT(US)

Nova Instruments(NDT Systems)(US)

Hitachi Power Solutions(Japan)

Modsonic(India)

RYOSHO(Japan)

KJTD(Japan)

Novotest(Ukraine)

Dakota Ultrasonics(US)

Mitech(China)

Siui(China)

Nantong YouLian(China)

Doppler(China)

Suzhou Fuerte(China)

Kairda(China)

Testech Group(China)

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Conventional Ultrasonic Flaw instruments

Phased Array Ultrasonic Flaw Detector

TOFD Ultrasonic Flaw Detector

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Energy

Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing and Machinery

Automotive

Railways

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Ultrasonic Flaw Detector capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Ultrasonic Flaw Detector manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ultrasonic Flaw Detector are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Ultrasonic Flaw Detector Manufacturers

Ultrasonic Flaw Detector Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Ultrasonic Flaw Detector Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Ultrasonic Flaw Detector market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



