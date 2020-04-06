In this report, the Global Ultrasonic Flaw Detector Competition Situation 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Ultrasonic Flaw Detector Competition Situation 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Phased array is an advanced ultrasonic NDT method used to detect component failures such as cracks or flaws and determine component quality. The primary methods for ultrasonic flaw sizing and crack sizing include five methods such as Amplitude, dB drop, Phased Array, Time of Flight diffraction and Multiple-wave mode etc. Contemporary ultrasonic flaw detectors are small, portable, microprocessor-based instruments suitable for both shop and field use. They generate and display an ultrasonic waveform that enables a trained operator to locate and categorize flaws in test pieces, often with the aid of analysis software. They typically include an ultrasonic pulser/receiver, hardware and software for signal capture and analysis, a waveform display, and a data logging module. Most contemporary instruments use digital signal processing for optimum stability and precision.

Currently the global Ultrasonic Flaw Detector marekt is being dominated by few players like GE Measurement & Control(US), Olympus(Japan), Sonatest(UK), Sonotron NDT(Israel), Karldeutsch(Germany), Proceq(Swiss), Zetec(US), RYOSHO(Japan) KJTD(Japan) and Dakota Ultrasonics(US); there are also many manufactuers located in China, but they now produce and sell the low-end products, like Mitech(China), Siui(China), Nantong YouLian(China), Doppler(China), Suzhou Fuerte(China), Kairda(China) and Testech Group(China) etc.

Geographically, North America and Europe are dominating the market; Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing regions, driven by the demand from China, India and Southeast Asia. And currently, the Asia-Pacific market is dominated by the giants like GE, Olympus, Sonatest, Sonotron NDT, Karldeutsch, Proceq, Zetec, NDT Systems, RYOSHO and KJTD.

The global Ultrasonic Flaw Detector market is valued at 270 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 340 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ultrasonic Flaw Detector volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ultrasonic Flaw Detector market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Conventional Ultrasonic Flaw instruments

Phased Array Ultrasonic Flaw Detector

TOFD Ultrasonic Flaw Detector

Segment by Application

Energy

Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing and Machinery

Automotive

Railways

