Global Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) Market Professional Survey Report 2019

Ultrafine silica fume, also known as Microsilica, is an ultrafine powder collected as a by-product of the silicon and ferrosilicon alloy production. Silica fume is an ultrafine material with 80% spherical particles less than 1 μm in diameter, the average being about 0.15 μm. So it also called the ultrafine silica fume

The following manufacturers are covered:

Elkem (Blue Star)

Globe Specialty Metals (Ferroglobe)

FerroAtlántica (Ferroglobe)

Finnfjord

RW Silicium GmbH

Wacker

CCMA

Fesil

Washington Mills

Dow Corning

Simcoa Operations

Elkon Products

OFZ, a.s.

Minasligas

Erdos Metallurgy

Wuhan Mewreach

WINITOOR

East Lansing Technology

Lixinyuan Microsilica

All Minmetal International

Blue Star

QingHai WuTong

Sichuan Langtian

Jinyi Silicon Materials

Renhe

Linyuan Micro-Silica Fume

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Densified Silica Fume

Semi Densified Silica Fume

Undensified Silica Fume

Segment by Application

Concrete

Refractory

Others

