Global Ultra-portable Internet Devices Market will multiply CAGR of about 10.5% and is expected to be valued at about USD 60 billion by 2020

Ultra-portable internet devices include devices such as mobile internet devices (MID), ultra-mobile PCs (UMPC), and ultra-mobile devices (UMDs). They are lightweight and mid-size computing tools that support a gamut of applications spanning from business to education. They offer improved features such as higher full-scale functionality, higher efficiency, enhanced battery life, increased portability, decreased bulk and weight, and more capabilities in general. These devices are increasingly being used for personal as well as professional requirements.

End-user/Technology

Companies in retail, healthcare, education, entertainment, consumer durables, telecom, IT and BFSI are the target customers for the ultra-portable internet devices industry.

Market Dynamics and Opportunities

The global market for ultra-portable internet devices is estimated to grow at a promising CAGR of about 10.5% and is expected to be valued at about USD 60 billion by 2020. Suitability of UMDs in businesses and the adoption of new technology by consumers in the consumer durables sector are major drivers for the growth of this market. Latest trends in this sector include the advancements and improvements in the features and capabilities of these devices. Growing penetration of the Internet and communication standards such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth that provide effective connectivity is predicted to contribute to high revenue generation. Soaring demand for devices with extensive portability and enhanced accessibility is a propellent for this market. However, huge costs are associated in the development and production of these sophisticated and advanced devices

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented in terms of the type of product, range and the industry vertical. Based on product type, the global automobile ultra-portable internet devices market is broadly categorized as Premium Ultra-Mobile, Basic Ultra-Mobile and Utility Ultra-Mobile internet devices. According to range, the market can be classified as short, medium and long range. Further on the basis of industry vertical, the ultra-portable internet devices market is divided into retail, healthcare, IT, telecom, consumer electronics, education, entertainment, etc.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The global ultra-portable internet devices market is dominated by North America which has the highest market share among all regions. A significant part of this share is fueled by increasing demand from the U.S. market. This can be owed to fact that it is highly inclined towards adopting new technologies, easily and quickly. Europe stands at number two and Asia Pacific has also a wide scope high growth in the ultra-portable internet devices market.

Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the global ultra-portable internet devices market include: Apple, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics, etc.

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

