Global Ultra Low Temperature Freezer Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Ultra-low temperature freezers are bio-freezers that are utilized for the preservation of viruses, bacteria, drugs, enzymes, chemicals, and cell preparations tissue samples.

The global ultra-low temperature freezer market was valued at USD 701.48 million in 2015 and is expected to reach at USD 866.93 million by 2022. The expected moderate growth is majorly attributed to growing prevalence of chronic diseases, need for high-efficiency products, and demand for environment-friendly refrigerators. On the other hand, the high cost and maintenance involved, along with ethical issues in embryo freezing are factors restraining the growth of this market.

The market has been segmented based on type of freezers, the end user, and region. Market categorization on the basis of freezer types include upright freezers, and chest freezers. Upright type freezers market was valued at USD 511.93 million in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 638.20 by 2022. Americas region held the largest market share within the global ultra-low temperature freezer market in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 393.93 million by 2022.

Key Players

The leading players in the global ultra-low temperature freezer market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Haier (China), Eppendorf AG (Germany), Helmer Scientific (US), VWR International (Pennsylvania), Arctiko A/S.(Denmark), Panasonic Healthcare Corporation (US), BINDER GmbH (Germany), and Esco Micro Pte Ltd (US).

Study Objectives

• To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments namely type, and end-user

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Target Audience

• Medical Devices & Pharmaceutical companies

• Ultra-low temperature freezer manufacturers

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Potential Investors

• Raw Material Suppliers

• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Key Findings

• Bio-bank end-user held the largest share of 44.60% within the global ultra-low temperature freezer market in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 391.60 million by 2022

• North America accounted for the largest share of the global ultra-low temperature freezers market, registering USD 323.46 million in 2015

• Upright type freezer contributed almost three-fourths of the global ultra-low temperature freezers market in 2015

• Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 2.9% CAGR during the forecast period

The reports also cover country level analysis:

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Western Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

o Eastern Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Introduction 9

1.1 Definition 9

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY 9

1.3 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE 10

1.4 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS 10

1.4.1 ASSUMPTIONS 10

1.4.2 LIMITATIONS 10

1.5 MARKET STRUCTURE 11

2 Research Methodology 12

2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS 12

2.2 Primary Research 13

2.3 Secondary Research 13

3 Market Dynamics 14

3.1 Drivers 14

3.1.1 Growing prevalence of chronic diseases 14

3.1.2 Need for high-efficiency products 14

3.1.3 Alternative Refrigeration Cycles: Better option over conventional cascade 15

3.1.4 Demand for Environment-friendly Refrigerators 15

3.1.5 Increasing biomedical R&D spending in Asian countries 15

3.2 Restraints 16

3.2.1 High cost and maintenance 16

3.2.2 Ethical issue related to embryos freezing 16

3.3 Opportunities 17

3.3.1 Energy efficient designs 17

3.4 Challenges 17

4 Market Factor Analysis 18

4.1 Value Chain Analysis 18

4.1.1 Research & Product development 18

4.1.2 Component Manufacturing 18

4.1.3 Assembly 19

4.1.4 Distribution 19

4.1.5 Marketing & Sales 19

4.1.6 Post-Sales Services 19

4.2 Porter’s five forces model 20

4.2.1 Bargaining power of suppliers 21

4.2.2 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS 21

4.2.3 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS 21

4.2.4 Threat of Substitutes 21

4.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry 21

5 Global Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer Market, By Type 22

5.1 Introduction 23

5.2 Upright Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer 24

5.3 Chest Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer 25

6 Global Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer Market, By End User 26

6.1 Introduction 27

6.2 Bio-Banks 28

6.3 Hospitals & Clinics 29

6.4 Academics & Research Institutes 30

7 Global Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer Market, By Region 31

7.1 Introduction 32

7.2 North America 34

7.2.1 Introduction 34

7.3 Europe 40

7.3.1 Introduction 40

7.4 Asia-Pacific 49

7.4.1 Introduction 49

7.5 Middle East & Africa 57

7.5.1 Introduction 57

8 Competitive Landscape 61

8.1 Introduction 61

8.1.1 ACQUISITIONS 61

8.1.2 COLLABORATIONS 63

8.1.3 NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES 63

8.1.4 OTHER (EXPANSION, UPDATES, PARTNERSHIP) 64

9 Company Profiles 65

9.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 65

9.1.1 Company Overview 65

9.1.2 PRODUCT/BUSINESS SEGMENT OVERVIEW 65

9.1.3 Financials 66

9.1.4 Key Developments 67

9.2 Haier 69

9.2.1 Company Overview 69

9.2.2 PRODUCT/BUSINESS SEGMENT OVERVIEW 69

9.2.3 Financials 69

9.2.4 Key Developments 70

9.3 Eppendorf AG. 71

9.3.1 Company Overview 71

9.3.2 PRODUCT/BUSINESS SEGMENT OVERVIEW 71

9.3.3 Financials 72

9.3.4 Key Developments 73

9.4 Helmer Scientific. 74

9.4.1 Company Overview 74

9.4.2 PRODUCT/BUSINESS SEGMENT OVERVIEW 74

9.4.3 Financials 74

9.4.4 Key Developments 74

..…..Continued