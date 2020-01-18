GLOBAL ULTRA-HIGH STRENGTH STEEL MARKET 2019 GLOBAL PRODUCTION, GROWTH, SHARE, DEMAND AND APPLICATIONS MARKET RESEARCH REPORT TO 2025

The global Ultra-High Strength Steel market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ultra-High Strength Steel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ultra-High Strength Steel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Ultra-High Strength Steel in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Ultra-High Strength Steel manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Posco

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Arcelormittal S.A.

Saab Group

China Baowu Steel Group Corp., Ltd.

The United States Steel Corporation

Tata Steel Limited

Steel Authority of India Limited

Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd

Thyssenkrupp AG

Essar Steel

Kobe Steel, Ltd.

Shougang Corporation

Schuler Group

JFE Steel Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Dual Phase

Complex Phase

Multiphase

Martensitic

Transformation-Induced Plasticity

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Industry Overview of Ultra-High Strength Steel

1.1 Definition of Ultra-High Strength Steel

1.2 Ultra-High Strength Steel Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Ultra-High Strength Steel Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Dual Phase

1.2.3 Complex Phase

1.2.4 Multiphase

1.2.5 Martensitic

1.2.6 Transformation-Induced Plasticity

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Ultra-High Strength Steel Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Ultra-High Strength Steel Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Ultra-High Strength Steel Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Ultra-High Strength Steel Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Ultra-High Strength Steel Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Ultra-High Strength Steel Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Ultra-High Strength Steel Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Ultra-High Strength Steel Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Ultra-High Strength Steel Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Ultra-High Strength Steel Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Ultra-High Strength Steel Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Ultra-High Strength Steel

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Ultra-High Strength Steel

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Ultra-High Strength Steel

….

8 Ultra-High Strength Steel Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Posco

8.1.1 Posco Ultra-High Strength Steel Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Posco Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Posco Ultra-High Strength Steel Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

8.2.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Ultra-High Strength Steel Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Ultra-High Strength Steel Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Arcelormittal S.A.

8.3.1 Arcelormittal S.A. Ultra-High Strength Steel Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Arcelormittal S.A. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Arcelormittal S.A. Ultra-High Strength Steel Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Saab Group

8.4.1 Saab Group Ultra-High Strength Steel Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Saab Group Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Saab Group Ultra-High Strength Steel Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 China Baowu Steel Group Corp., Ltd.

8.5.1 China Baowu Steel Group Corp., Ltd. Ultra-High Strength Steel Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 China Baowu Steel Group Corp., Ltd. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 China Baowu Steel Group Corp., Ltd. Ultra-High Strength Steel Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…….

