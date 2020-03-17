Global Ultra-High Power (UHP) Graphite Market Estimated to Reach 1.1 Million Metric Tons by the End of 2023

The global ultra-high power (UHP) graphite market is segmented into end-user such as steel treatment industries, steel production plants and recycling industries out of which, steel production plants segment is expected to dominate the overall ultra-high power (UHP) graphite market. Likely, growing demand for steel from various industries such as construction, oil & gas and automotive is envisioned to bolster the growth of global ultra-high power (UHP) graphite market. Furthermore, rising modern infrastructure is also projected to intensify the growth of ultra-high power (UHP) graphite market in near future.

Global ultra-high power (UHP) graphite market is anticipated to mask a tremendous CAGR of 9.56% during the forecast period i.e. 2016-2023. Additionally, the market of ultra-high power (UHP) graphite is riding on the back of growing steel production industries. Moreover, the global ultra-high power (UHP) graphite market is projected to account 1.1 Million Metric tons by the end of 2023.

In terms of regional platform, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market in 2015. Moreover, swift expansion of automotive industry has augmented the demand for steel which is projected to boost the demand for ultra-high power (UHP) graphite. Moreover, growing manufacturing plant of steel in China and India is also expected to fuel the growth of ultra-high power (UHP) graphite market. Apart from this, Europe is the second largest market of ultra-high power (UHP) graphite in 2015 owing to growth of oil and gas sector. Moreover, Western Europe countries are the dominating country in this region.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-243

Escalated Demand for High Grade Steel

Rising spending in steel industry along with increasing funding in steel refractories industry is believed to be the dynamic factor behind the rapid growth of Ultra-High Power (UHP) Graphite market. Moreover, upsurge demand for electric arc furnaces for the production of good quality steel is also one of the major factors propelling the market of ultra-high power (UHP) graphite.

Growing Infrastructure Sector

Rapid urbanization coupled with positive GDP figures of developed and developing nations such as China, U.S. and others have pushed the development of infrastructure sector which is envisioned to flourish the growth of ultra-high power (UHP) graphite market. Moreover, introduction of new steel grades with less weight is also projected to bolster the growth ultra-high power (UHP) graphite market.

On the contrary, high cost associated with extraction of graphite is one of the factors hampering the growth of ultra-high power (UHP) graphite market across the globe.

For Browsing Full Content Toc @ https://www.researchnester.com/request-toc-243

The report titled “Ultra-high Power (UHP) Graphite Market : Global Demand, Growth Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023” delivers detailed overview of the global ultra-high power (UHP) graphite market in terms of market segmentation by dimensions, by end-user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global ultra-high power (UHP) graphite market which includes company profiling of SGL Carbon, Graphite India, Showa Denko Carbon, Schutz Carbon Electrodes and GrafTech International. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global ultra-high power (UHP) graphite market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Get this Premium Report Directly @ https://www.researchnester.com/payment/rep-id-243

About Us

Research Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact for more Info:

Ajay Daniel

Email: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919