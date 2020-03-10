Global Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market 2019: Industry Key Players, Share, Trends, Applications, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast to 2023

Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market Research Report 2019 published By Market Research Future, provides information on Global Ultra-high Performance Concrete Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment with Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Type (SIFCON (Slurry infiltrated fibrous concrete), RPC (Reactive Powder Concrete), CRC (Compacted Reinforced Composite) and Others), by Application (Bridge Construction, Building Construction, Military Construction, Anti-Detonating Construction And Others)

Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market Highlights:

Global Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

Ultra-high strength concrete is used in the lower layer columns of high rise buildings. It has very high compressive strength and high density. Ultra-high performance concrete market is majorly driven by the increase in use by the residential as well as non-residential end users. The rise in the construction activities due to the increasing population and urbanization, is expected to drive the growth of the Ultra-high performance concrete market. Growth in infrastructural activities, and increasing industrialization has multiplied the growth rate of the ultra-high performance concrete market. The increase in construction of high-rise buildings and mega projects, has led to the increasing demand of ultra-high strength concrete (UHSC).

The Global Market for Ultra-high Performance Concrete is expected to grow at CAGR of 7% from 2017 to 2023.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global ultra-high performance concrete market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Ultra-high performance concrete Market by its type, application and region.

By Type:

SIFCON (slurry infiltrated fibrous concrete)

RPC (Reactive Powder Concrete)

CRC (Compacted Reinforced Composite)

Others

By Application:

Bridge Construction

Building Construction

Military Construction

Anti-detonating Construction

Others

By Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Market Research Analysis

The ultra-high performance concrete market, has been segmented based on types, applications and regions. By type, the segments are SIFCON (Slurry infiltrated fibrous concrete), RPC (Reactive Powder Concrete), and CRC (Compacted Reinforced Composite). Of all types, the reactive powder concrete segment is projected to account for the largest market share. The reactive powder concrete is a composite made of a cementitious material with advanced mechanical and physical properties. It helps in building strong, durable and environment friendly building structures. As compared to the other types of concrete, the reactive powder concrete possesses high strength, which will even make it suitable to replace high strength materials such as steel. It also possess the properties of waterproofing.

On the basis of applications, the bridge construction segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Canada was the first country to construct a UHPC pedestrian bridge, which consists of precast, post-tensioned space truss. Many other countries such as Australia, Austria, Croatia, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Slovenia, South Korea, and Switzerland are also using UHPC material for the construction of bridges.

Of all regions, Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global ultra-high performance concrete market, owing to the rapid developments in the construction industry in economies such as China, India and Indonesia. The high population in the region along with the increasing construction activities, is expected to drive the growth of the market here. APAC will be followed by the North America and the Europe region.

Key Players:

The key players of global Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market includes Lafarge S.A. (France), Sika AG (Switzerland), RAMPF Holding GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Densit (Denmark), ceEntek Pte Ltd. (Singapore), Elementbau Osthessen GmbH & Co., ELO KG (Germany), TAKTL (U.S.) and Gulf Precast Concrete Co. L.L.C (UAE).

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Scope of the Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Supply/value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Continued…….

