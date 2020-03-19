Global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Ropes (UHMWPE) Ropes Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Ropes (UHMWPE) Ropes market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Ropes (UHMWPE) Ropes market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Ropes (UHMWPE) Ropes market status and forecast, categorizes the global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Ropes (UHMWPE) Ropes market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

UHMWPE is comprised of extremely long molecules (chains) of polyethylene oriented in the same direction, which results in large areas of overlap between the molecules. This overlap greatly increases the bond between the molecules and thereby, the strength of the fibre is greatly increased. When rope is manufactured using this fibre, extremely high strengths can be achieved.Dyneema is the premium brand for Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene fibre.

UHMWPE (Ultra High Molecular Weight PolyEthylene), also known as HMPE (High Modulus PolyEthylene) or HPPE (High Performance PolyEthylene), is a polyolefin resin of very high molecular weight (mass) usually between 2 and 6 million g/mol with extremely long chains produced by gel spinning (wet or dry methods). The longer chain serves to transfer load more effectively to the polymer backbone by strengthening intermolecular interactions. This results in a very tough material, with the highest impact strength of any thermoplastic presently made.

UHMWPE is odorless, tasteless, and nontoxic. It is highly resistant to corrosive chemicals except oxidizing acids, has extremely low moisture absorption (Hydrophobic), very low coefficient of friction, self-lubricating and highly resistant to abrasion, in some forms being 15 times more resistant to abrasion than carbon steel. Its coefficient of friction is significantly lower than that of nylon and acetal, and is comparable to that of polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE, Teflon), but UHMWPE has better abrasion resistance than PTFE. UHMWPE material floats in water thus gaining another advantage over many other materials such as Polyester, Nylon, Aramids and LCP.

UHMWPE ropes are increasingly replacing steel and conventional fibers in the shipping and offshore businesses of oil & gas, aquaculture, wind mills and cables and lately, experimentally, in ships cranes. These high performance ropes are stronger than steel and ~1/8 of the weight of comparable steel wires.

UHMWPE ropes is driven by customers and end-users’ needs for lightweight, sustainable solutions that offer extreme durability coupled with improved safety and ergonomics. UHMWPE products typically replace traditional materials such as steel and aramid.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant products types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Ropes (UHMWPE) Ropes market is valued at 180 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 370 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Lankhorst (WireCo)

Samson

Bridon

English Braids

Marlow Ropes

Katradis

Southern Ropes

Taizhou Hongda

Jiangsu Shenyun

Hunan Zhongtai

Ningbo Dacheng

Rope Technology

Juli Sling

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

3 Strand

8 Strand

12 Strand

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Aviation and Military

Industrial

Ocean

Leisure

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Ropes (UHMWPE) Ropes capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Ropes (UHMWPE) Ropes manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Ropes (UHMWPE) Ropes are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-ultra-high-molecular-weight-polyethylene-ropes-uhmwpe-ropes-market-research-report-2018

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

