Global Uav Flight Training And Simulation Sector Market: Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2016-2022

UAV stands for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (commonly known as a drone’). UAVs are one of the primary components of an UAS (Unmanned Aircraft System), the other one being a ground based controller which is connected to the UAVs by a system of communications. The flight of the UAVs could be managed in several ways: either by a human operator or autonomously by onboard computers. UAV simulators are specially designed infrastructure to train UAV operators and pilots, image interpreters, and mission commanders. These simulators create aerodynamic models and scenarios to provide mission-specific or real-time operational training

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10063882 The end users for this product are the military, researchers, security agencies, sport clubs, farmhouses, photographers etc.

Market Dynamics

The following factors are significant in deciding the fate of the market:



The simulators provide real-time effects like varying climatic conditions and terrains, trajectory planning modes and simultaneous localization systems to provide 360 degree training to the operators. These training services are largely availed by all because mastering the drone control operations in the real life scenarios is otherwise difficult.

Defence authorities across the globe have focused on the development and acquisition of MALE UAVs, due to their surveillance and strike abilities. Market Drivers:The simulators provide real-time effects like varying climatic conditions and terrains, trajectory planning modes and simultaneous localization systems to provide 360 degree training to the operators. These training services are largely availed by all because mastering the drone control operations in the real life scenarios is otherwise difficult.Defence authorities across the globe have focused on the development and acquisition of MALE UAVs, due to their surveillance and strike abilities. MALE UAV simulators usually adopt synthetic aperture radars to generate high-resolution images and operate in adverse weather conditions to create a realistic synthetic environment for training Small unmanned air vehicles have also been in high demand, driven by their wide array of applications in collecting information on geophysical processes associated with natural disasters, agriculture, mining, and defence industry. The promising market for the UAVs has also boosted its flight training and simulation counterpart.

Development of new technologies and miniaturization of electronics has also driven the market forward Market Restraints:

Frequent accidents of drones are a major concern for the market

Complexities in decision making and regulations are also a major challenge for the market Market Opportunities: Development of new technologies to increase the range of uses and to minimise the risk would go a long way in advancing the market.

Market Segmentation

The market can be segmented into the following categories:

On the basis of the type: High-Altitude Long Endurance (HALE), Small Unmanned Air Vehicle (SUAV), Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE)

On the basis of applications: Civil, Military, Others

On the basis of geographic distribution of the markets: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa

Geographic Analysis

North America is the current leader in the global market flowed by Europe. Asia Pacific is predicted to register the fastest CAGR bolstered fast economic and technological advances of nations like India, China, Japan etc.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the market are:

SDS International, BAE Systems, Zen Technologies Ltd, L-3 Link Simulation and Training, Crew Training International Inc, MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates, Israel Aerospace Industries, AeroVironmentInc Northrop Grumman, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc, BOSH Global Services Inc, Thales Training and Simulation, Selex ES, Themis UAV Applications Ltd, Textron Systems, CAE Inc., AEgis Technologies Group Inc.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights



UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market segmentsUAV Flight Training and Simulation Market Drivers, Restraints and OpportunitiesUAV Flight Training and Simulation Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022Supply & Demand Value ChainUAV Flight Training and Simulation Market – Current TrendsCompetition & Major CompaniesTechnology and R&D StatusPorters Five Force AnalysisStrategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players North America

US and Canada Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe