Global Uav Flight Training And Simulation Sector Market: Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2016-2022

The end users for this product are the military, researchers, security agencies, sport clubs, farmhouses, photographers etc.
The following factors are significant in deciding the fate of the market:
The simulators provide real-time effects like varying climatic conditions and terrains, trajectory planning modes and simultaneous localization systems to provide 360 degree training to the operators. These training services are largely availed by all because mastering the drone control operations in the real life scenarios is otherwise difficult.
Defence authorities across the globe have focused on the development and acquisition of MALE UAVs, due to their surveillance and strike abilities.
MALE UAV simulators usually adopt synthetic aperture radars to generate high-resolution images and operate in adverse weather conditions to create a realistic synthetic environment for training
Small unmanned air vehicles have also been in high demand, driven by their wide array of applications in collecting information on geophysical processes associated with natural disasters, agriculture, mining, and defence industry. The promising market for the UAVs has also boosted its flight training and simulation counterpart.
Development of new technologies and miniaturization of electronics has also driven the market forward
Market Restraints:
Frequent accidents of drones are a major concern for the market
Complexities in decision making and regulations are also a major challenge for the market
Market Opportunities: Development of new technologies to increase the range of uses and to minimise the risk would go a long way in advancing the market.
The market can be segmented into the following categories:
On the basis of the type: High-Altitude Long Endurance (HALE), Small Unmanned Air Vehicle (SUAV), Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE)
On the basis of geographic distribution of the markets: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa
North America is the current leader in the global market flowed by Europe. Asia Pacific is predicted to register the fastest CAGR bolstered fast economic and technological advances of nations like India, China, Japan etc.
Some of the key players in the market are:
SDS International, BAE Systems, Zen Technologies Ltd, L-3 Link Simulation and Training, Crew Training International Inc, MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates, Israel Aerospace Industries, AeroVironmentInc Northrop Grumman, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc, BOSH Global Services Inc, Thales Training and Simulation, Selex ES, Themis UAV Applications Ltd, Textron Systems, CAE Inc., AEgis Technologies Group Inc.
Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights
UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends inUAV Flight Training and Simulation Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage