Global Turbocharger Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2026

Turbocharger Market:

Executive Summary

Global Turbocharger Market valued approximately USD 16.80 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.50% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Turbocharger Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Turbocharger is a centrifugal blower that supplies high pressured air to enhance the internal combustion (IC) engines power. The turbine pushes the piston of the engine by high compressed air, which increases the torque and efficiency of the engine. The dynamic design of turbocharger works best on high-speed conditions without any external power source as it reutilizes the waste energy. Increase in vehicle production and growth in demand for fuel efficient & cost effective engines are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, downsizing of engine in order to reduce vehicle weight is further fueling the growth of the market. Moreover, emergence of electrical turbocharger is one of the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. In addition, turbocharger offers several benefits such as high torque, less emission rate, and engine downsizing and so on. With these benefits demand of turbocharger in increasing among various industries all over the world. However, high expenses associated with maintenance and rising demand for electric vehicles are the factors that limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Turbocharger Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to improving socio-economic condition in emerging economies such as India and China and rising adoption of turbocharger in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Turbocharger market over the upcoming years. Further, North America is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 owing to rising demand for light weighting and engine downsizing in new vehicles to meet CAFÉ standard in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Cummins Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems GmbH

Precision & Turbo

BorgWarner and Inc.

Rotomaster International

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Continenetal AG

IHI Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Twin Turbo Technology

Wastegate Technology

Variable Geometry Technology

By Fuel Type:

Diesel

Gasoline

By End-User:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Application:

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Ships & Aircraft

Heavy Duty Vehicles

Locomotive

By Industry:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Marine

Agriculture & Construction

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Turbocharger Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

