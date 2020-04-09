Global Turbine Gear Boxes Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Turbine Gear Boxes market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Turbine Gear Boxes market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Turbine Gear Boxes market status and forecast, categorizes the global Turbine Gear Boxes market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Turbine gear box is typically used in a wind turbine to increase rotational speed from a low-speed rotor to a higher speed electrical generator. A common ratio is about 90:1, with a rate 16.7 rpm input from the rotor to 1,500 rpm output for the generator. It is important to ensure that the drivetrain effectively isolates the gearbox, or to ensure that the gearbox is designed to support these loads, otherwise internal gearbox components can become severely misaligned. This can lead to stress concentrations and failures.

Turbine gear boxes market kept growing in recent years. As many countries are promoting the wind energy construction, turbine gear boxes market will keep in rapid development.

Viewed from the supply side, in the past few years, there are only a few companies in the turbine gear boxes industry due to the technical barrier. Most of the manufacturers concentrate in US and EU. China is becoming the important market.

Viewed from the demand side, the current demand for turbine gear boxes is growing.

In 2015, the global production of the turbine gear boxes reaches over 66856 MW; the gross margin was around 24.77% during the last five years. We forecast that the global turbine gear boxes market will grow in a CAGR of 10.38% from 2016 to 2021.

At present, main manufacturers in the market are Siemens, China Transmission and ZF etc. The leading three companies occupy about 73% market share in 2015.

To grab more market, main companies have to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. Many companies are trying to break through the barriers and enter the industry. In the future, turbine gear boxes market will still be a market of high concentration in a short time.

In order to feed the changing technical requirements, turbine gear boxes manufacturers need to pay attention to the technical innovation. In future, integration will be the technology trends of turbine gear boxes.

The global Turbine Gear Boxes market is valued at 5500 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 10900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Siemens

China Transmission

ZF

Moventas

VOITH

Allen Gears

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

<1.5MW

1.5 MW – 3 MW

>3 MW

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Onshore

Offshore

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Turbine Gear Boxes capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Turbine Gear Boxes manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Turbine Gear Boxes are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Turbine Gear Boxes Manufacturers

Turbine Gear Boxes Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Turbine Gear Boxes Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Turbine Gear Boxes market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

