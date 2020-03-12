Global Tunnel Automation Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Tunnel automation components include machinery that helps in monitoring of intersecting traffic efficiently while also managing the proper working of lighting systems, ventilation systems, and signal modules among many others.

The rising instances of road accidents and issues related to the failure of electronic and mechanical components inside the tunnel during peak hours have increased the market demand for tunnel automation end-products.

The global tunnel automation market was worth $XX million in 2017 and is forecasted to reach $XX million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2018-2025).

Global Tunnel Automation Market – Market Dynamics

The tunnel automation solutions provide an extensive stream of vital information during the working of tunnels, assisting in proper functioning and administration of traffic. The successful integration of tunnel automation technology ensures enhanced road safety, as it provides operators real-time data about intersecting traffic flow and vehicle density on roads furthering the growth of the market. The presence of government regulations and laws aimed towards the favorable integration of tunnel automation systems also boosts market growth, as the installation rates of end-products increase as a result. The product development of tunnel automation solutions in combination with innovative technologies such as cloud storage and Internet of Things (IoT) would act as positively influencing factors on the market growth. The key market players are thus focused on digitization of tunneling activities to secure increased sales revenue. For instance, in July 2017, Atlas Copco UK Holdings Ltd. announced the offering of smart connected products with the new concept of 6th Sense, which assists in getting all systems connected.

The high costs of installations and subsequent maintenance of all parts involve high prices and require substantial capital and funding, which might act as barriers to the market growth. The maintenance operations of all tunnel automated solutions require a skilled workforce with the technical know-how of the machine’s working, and lack of the requisite workforce hinders the product sales, decreasing the market value. The limited adoption rates of end-products might also result in a decline in consumer interest, making it difficult to support market growth.

The increasing construction activities of new tunnel projects in developing countries and attempts to deploy analytics solutions to tunnel automated products are expected to present new opportunities for market expansion to key market players.

Global Tunnel Automation Market – Market Segmentation

Global Tunnel Automation Market, By Solutions, 2017 (%)

Hardware 39.54%

Software 33.77%

Services 26.69%

The global tunnel automation market is segmented by tunnel type into railway tunnels, and highway & roadway tunnels. The railway tunnels segment is leading by market share owing to the increased construction of newer projects on a worldwide scale, and rising integration of tunnel automation solutions in railway tunnels to avoid accidents and enhance security during peak hours.

By component, the market is categorized into HVAC, lighting & power supply, signalization, and others. The HVAC segment is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period owing to mandatory regulations implemented by various government organizations to install ventilation and air conditioning systems in tunnels with limited access to natural air. The companies are thus focused on mergers & acquisitions to expand product portfolio. For instance, in October 2018, Johnson Controls announced that it had acquired the assets of Lux Products Corporation, which manufactures thermostats and smart products.

The market is further bifurcated by solutions into hardware, software, and services. The software segment is expected to witness robust growth owing to the need for technological innovation and product development of existing end-products, and increase the accuracy of collected data in real-time situations.

Global Tunnel Automation Market – Geography Analysis

Global Tunnel Automation Market, By Geography, 2017 (%)

Europe 31.54%

North America 23.68%

Asia-Pacific 19.32%

South America 13.55%

RoW 11.91%

The global tunnel automation market is segmented by region into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

Europe is likely expected to witness wider adoption of tunnel automation solutions in the region, the presence of prominent manufacturing industries, rise in consumer awareness regarding the enhancement of road and rail safety, and geological influence on the market demand.

The regional companies are focused on the commercial launch of innovative products in a bid to maintain a competitive edge over other players. For instance, in April 2018, Germany-based Siemens AG announced the launch of TIA Portal V15.1, involving new simulation and virtual commissioning options which enable even better digital design of integrated work processes, as well as the expanded application focus with Simatic S7-1500R/H controllers, Sinamics S210 drive integration, Multiuser Engineering, software units and OPC UA functions.

Global Tunnel Automation Market – Competitive Analysis

The competitive market scenario is intense, with key market players focusing on technological development and commercial launch of innovative products to remain relevant in an evolving market. The significant market players include Siemens AG, ABB Group, Philips Lighting B.V., SICK AG, and Honeywell International Inc. The companies stress on the adoption of tunnel automation solutions to increase cost and energy savings. For instance, in May 2018, Eurotunnel released official data demonstrating sustainability efforts boosted with the completion of the new cooling system in a landmark Channel Tunnel that delivers energy savings of at least 33% or 4.8GWh per year. The system contains four Series E CenTraVac large-capacity (2600 kW to 14,000 kW) chillers from Trane Inc., a global provider of indoor comfort solutions and services, and a brand of Ingersoll Rand.

Key Takeaways

• The railway tunnels segment is leading by market share owing to the increased construction of newer projects on a worldwide scale, and rising integration of tunnel automation solutions in railway tunnels to avoid accidents and enhance security during peak hours.

• Europe is likely expected to witness wider adoption of tunnel automation solutions in the region, the presence of prominent manufacturing industries, the rise in consumer awareness regarding the enhancement of road and rail safety, and geological influence on the market demand.

• The companies focus on increasing financial flexibility and create a focused portfolio through acquisitions and product launches. For instance, in November 2018, Liebherr AG announced the launch of new modular LPS gearbox series for dynamic output in tunnel boring machines in a bid to strengthen market position.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Competitive Scenario, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. Tunnel Automation Market is segmented by tunnel type into railway tunnels, and highway & roadway tunnels. By component, the global tunnel automation market is segmented into HVAC, lighting & power supply, signalization, and others. The market is further categorized by solutions into hardware, software, and services. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

