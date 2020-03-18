In this report, the Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Tungsten carbide is a made up of chemically bonded tungsten and carbide. Its superior hardness enables it to replace steel and other metal alloys in a variety of applications.

Asia-Pacific has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) in 2016.

In the industry, Sandvik profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Xiamen Tungsten and China Minmetals Corporation ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 13.04%, 12.45% and 8.82% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC), including Grain Sizes 10 m. And Grain Sizes 1-10 m is the main type for Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC), and the Grain Sizes 1-10 m reached a sales volume of approximately 17915 MT in 2016, with 45.40% of global sales volume.

Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) market size will increase to 2070 Million US$ by 2025, from 1570 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC).

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Sandvik

Xiamen Tungsten

China Minmetals Corporation

Element Six

Jiangxi Yaosheng

GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten

Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten Co

Plansee (GTP)

JXTC

Japan New Metals

AST

Kohsei Co Ltd

ALMT Corp

Kennametal

H.C.Starck

TaeguTec Ltd

Wolfram Company JSC

Buffalo Tungsten

Eurotungstene

Lineage Alloys

Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Breakdown Data by Type

Grain Sizes <1 m

Grain Sizes 1-10 m

Grain Sizes >10 m

Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Breakdown Data by Application

Machine Tools & Components

Cutting Tools

Dies & Punches

Others (Abrasive Products, etc.)

Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



