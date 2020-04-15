Global Tung Oil Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Tung Oil Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Tung Oil Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Tung Oil market status and forecast, categorizes the global Tung Oil market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Pure Tung Oil is a finishing product that provides a tough, flexible and highly water-resistant coating. It is classed as a drying oil along with linseed, poppy seed, safflower seed, walnut, soybean, oiticica and a few other oils. Although it is relatively new to the Western world, tung oil has been known for centuries to the Chinese, and until this century, China was the main source for the oil. It comes from the seed of the tung trees, Aleurites fordii and Aleurites montana, deciduous trees that are very susceptible to frost damage. This vulnerability has restricted the cultivation of the tung trees to China and South America.

Currently, Oleaginosa RAATZ, Wuzhou Oasis Chemicals and Xunyang Mingwen Oil are the leaders of tung oil industry.Oleaginosa RAATZis a global leader. In 2017, the production of Oleaginosa RAATZ was 44489 ton, and the company held a production share of 50.6%. In Europe and the United States, Oleaginosa RAATZ and Wuzhou Oasis Chemicals are the market leader.Downstream customers such as Liberon, AkzoNobel, and American Wood Oil use products from both companies.

Tung oil is mainly used for wood finishing, electronic and pesticide. In 2017, wood finishing application held 91% of the consumption market share. Tung oil seeps into the grain of the wood, giving it a perpetual wet look that highly accentualizes the grain of the wood, commonly referred to as “making the grain pop”. Because of this, the color of the wood is slightly darkened, giving the wood a rich, warm color that is very pleasing.

In the past few years, the production of Chinese tung oil is declining. QYR interviewed the chairman and manager of the major manufacturers. In addition, QYR also interviewed local growers. QYR believes that the industry is not an exciting industry. From 2009 to 2017, China’s tung oil production is declining due to the reduction in planting area. For manufacturers, they have spent a lot of time and money for buying raw materials, but the profits are indeed meagre. At the same time, this product is not indispensable for wood finishing protection industry. As growers, they can’t get more profits than other jobs .Growers are reluctant to plant tung trees, which makes Chinese tung oil continue to decline. The only benefit is to reduce a large number of competitors.

The major players covered in this report

Oleaginosa RAATZ

Wuzhou Oasis Chemicals

Xunyang Mingwen Oil

Qiubei County Shuanglong Oil

Jinxing Tung Oil

…

