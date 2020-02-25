Global Tumor Ablation Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

The Global Tumor Ablation Market is accounted to reach USD 3,495.0 million by 2024 from USD 1,669.7 million in 2016,it is growing at a CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes incidences of cancer patients, increase in the number of hospitals, ablation and surgical centers, technological advancement in ablation devices.

The key market players for Global Tumor Ablation Market are listed below;

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott

Galil Medical Inc.,

Perseon Corporation,

NeuWave Medical, Inc.,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

INTIO Inc.,

Mermaid Medical A/S,

SonaCare Medical,

LLC, DFINE, Inc.,

Misonix,

BVM Medical Limited,

AngioDynamics,

COMSOL Inc,

EDAP TMS,

HealthTronics, Inc.

The market is further segmented into;

Type

Application

End User

Geography

The global tumor ablation market is segmented on the basis of type, cancer type, mode of treatment, end user, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into three major segments which include tumor ablation systems, image guidance products, and accessories.

In 2017, the Tumor Ablation Systems market segment is expected to dominate the market with 69.2%. Tumor Ablation Systems is further sub segmented into radio frequency ablation system (RFA), microwave ablation system, cryoablation, high intensity focused ultrasound and laser ablation system. In 2017, radio frequency ablation system (RFA) market segment is expected to dominate the market with 53.8%.

Based on cancer type, the market is segmented into eight major segments which include liver cancer, brain cancer, lung cancer, bone cancer, kidney cancer, pancreatic cancer, breast cancer and others, The lung cancer market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR 10.7% in the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Based on mode of treatment, the global tumor ablation market is segmented into surgical, laproscopic and percutaneous. The Surgical is projected to witness higher growth during the forecast period., The laparoscopic market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR 10.8% in the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospital, oncology clinics, and others. In 2017, the hospital market segment is expected to dominate the market. with a share of 68.3%.

Based on geography, the Global Tumor Ablation market is segmented into geographical regions, such as,

North America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

South America

Middle East & Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Tumor Ablation market for 2017-2021.

