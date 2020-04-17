In this report, the Global Truck Loader Cranes Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Truck Loader Cranes Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Truck Loader Cranes are cranes that helps load and unload trucks and other vehicles
Truck loader crane plays an important role in many fields.Huge downstream demand has driven the development of truck loaders and cranes.The main sales markets are in China and Europe.After sweeping China and Europe, it also has strong purchasing markets in North America and Japan.China is the region with the largest investment income in continuous blood glucose monitoring system and the country with the largest trading volume. In 2018, the revenue market share exceeded 25%.
The global Truck Loader Cranes market was valued at 2514.2 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 3417 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2025.
This report studies the global Truck Loader Cranes market status and forecast, categorizes the global Truck Loader Cranes market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Major manufacturers covered in this report
Cargotec (Hiab)
Palfinger
XCMG
Furukawa
Tadano
Fassi Crane
Manitex
Hyva Crane
Action Construction Equipment
Zoomlion
In view of regional level, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Less Than 50 kNm
50 to 150 kNm
151 to 250 kNm
251 to 400 kNm
401 to 600 kNm
Over 600 kNm
Truck loading cranes with 50-150 KNM are the most traded in the global market, which are expected to grow by 7.21% in the next five years.
Segment by Application
Construction
Forestry & Agriculture
Industrial
Other
Truck Loader Cranes used in the construction industry, most trading volume in 2018 reached 41.89 percent market share.
