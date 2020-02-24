Global Trowels Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

Trowels Market:

Executive Summary

A Power Trowel applies a smooth finish to a concrete surface.These trowels are available in walk behind .The walk behind units are great for small to medium jobs such as driveways or home or garage foundations.Ride on units are used for large high production jobs such as warehouse foundations, parking garages, or any large foundation where time is essential for completion.

Trowels products are ideal for applications where flatness is critical and where fast work conditions are required. The booming development of infrastructure is expected to be its main driver

The global Trowels market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Trowels volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Trowels market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Allen Engineering Corp. (AEC)

Wacker Neuson

Multiquip Inc

Shatal

MBW Incorporated

Bartell Family of Companies

Atlas Copco

Toro Company

Foshan Yunque Vibrator

Guangzhou Qing Qin Yu Environmental

Changge Jin Yuhui Construction Machinery

Contec Maschinenbau and Entwicklungstechnik GmbH

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Walk-behind Trowels

Ride-on Trowels

Segment by Application

Roads and Bridges

Factory and Warehouse

Square and Sports Grounds

Airport and Parking Lot

Others

Table of Contents

1 Trowels Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Trowels

1.2 Trowels Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Trowels Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Walk-behind Trowels

1.2.3 Ride-on Trowels

1.3 Trowels Segment by Application

1.3.1 Trowels Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Roads and Bridges

1.3.3 Factory and Warehouse

1.3.4 Square and Sports Grounds

1.3.5 Airport and Parking Lot

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Trowels Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Trowels Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Trowels Market Size

1.5.1 Global Trowels Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Trowels Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Trowels Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Trowels Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Trowels Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Trowels Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Trowels Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Trowels Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Trowels Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Trowels Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Trowels Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Trowels Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Trowels Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Trowels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Trowels Production

3.4.1 North America Trowels Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Trowels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Trowels Production

3.5.1 Europe Trowels Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Trowels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Trowels Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Trowels Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Trowels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Trowels Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Trowels Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Trowels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Trowels Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Trowels Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Trowels Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Trowels Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Trowels Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Trowels Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Trowels Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Trowels Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Trowels Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Trowels Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Trowels Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Trowels Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Trowels Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Trowels Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Trowels Business

7.1 Allen Engineering Corp. (AEC)

7.1.1 Allen Engineering Corp. (AEC) Trowels Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Trowels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Allen Engineering Corp. (AEC) Trowels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Wacker Neuson

7.2.1 Wacker Neuson Trowels Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Trowels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Wacker Neuson Trowels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Multiquip Inc

7.3.1 Multiquip Inc Trowels Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Trowels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Multiquip Inc Trowels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Shatal

7.4.1 Shatal Trowels Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Trowels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Shatal Trowels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 MBW Incorporated

7.5.1 MBW Incorporated Trowels Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Trowels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 MBW Incorporated Trowels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Bartell Family of Companies

7.6.1 Bartell Family of Companies Trowels Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Trowels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Bartell Family of Companies Trowels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Atlas Copco

7.7.1 Atlas Copco Trowels Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Trowels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Atlas Copco Trowels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Toro Company

7.8.1 Toro Company Trowels Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Trowels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Toro Company Trowels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Foshan Yunque Vibrator

7.9.1 Foshan Yunque Vibrator Trowels Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Trowels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Foshan Yunque Vibrator Trowels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Guangzhou Qing Qin Yu Environmental

7.10.1 Guangzhou Qing Qin Yu Environmental Trowels Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Trowels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Guangzhou Qing Qin Yu Environmental Trowels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Changge Jin Yuhui Construction Machinery

7.12 Contec Maschinenbau and Entwicklungstechnik GmbH

Continuous…

