Global Trazodone Hydrochloride (API) Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025

Trazodone, a phenylpiperazine–triazolopyridine antidepressant, was originally discovered and developed in Italy in the 1970s by Angelini research laboratories. Trazodone is used to treat depression and to treat the combination of symptoms of anxiety and depression. Like most antidepressants, trazodone has also been used in limited numbers of patients to treat panic disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, enuresis (bed-wetting), eating disorders such as bulimia nervosa, cocaine dependency, and the depressive phase of bipolar (manic-depressive) disorder. It should be noted, however, that trazodone has not received official approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for these secondary uses.

Only few manufacturers can produce trazodone hydrochloride (API) in USA. Teva, the Israeli company, has a production base in the United States, dominates the market with the production market share of 92.98% in 2015

The price of trazodone hydrochloride (API) has a overall upward trend from 2011 to 2016, with a little decrease in 2012 and 2015. The average price of trazodone hydrochloride (API) is about 218 USD/Kg in 2015. The average product profit margin is about 55.82% in 2015, and it also experienced fluctuations in recent years.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Teva

Angelini

Mylan

Fermion

The Piramal Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Trazodone Hydrochloride (API)

Others

Segment by Application

Antidepression

Anxiolytic

Hypnotic

Others

