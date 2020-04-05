In this report, the Global Travel Water Bottles market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Travel Water Bottles market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-travel-water-bottles-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2019-2025



A good water bottle is essential for staying hydrated while traveling, including plastics, metal, glass etc materials categories.

In 2018, the global Travel Water Bottles market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Travel Water Bottles.

This study researches the market size of Travel Water Bottles, presents the global Travel Water Bottles sales and revenue by companies, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

This report focuses on the key data information of Travel Water Bottles in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa, presents sales, revenue, market share, growth rate of Travel Water Bottles for each region and countries in each region.

For top companies, this report investigates and analyzes the sales, revenue, market share and growth rate for the top players, key data from 2014 to 2019.

This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

PMI

Lock&Lock

Tupperware

CamelBak

Zojirushi

Ignite North America

Haers

SIGG

Tiger

Klean Kanteen

Fuguang

Shinetime

SIBAO

Powcan

Shanghai Solid

WAYA

Nanlong

Nalgene

Kinco

HEENOOR

VitaJuwel

HydraPak

Hydro Flask

Baiji

LifeStraw

Active Roots

Sundried

Degbit

Other Companies (Aquasana, Omorc, BonVIVO etc)

Market Segment by Product Type

Reusable Plastic Water Bottles

Stainless Steel Water Bottles

Glass Water Bottles

Silicone Water Bottles

Other Material Types

Reusable plastic water bottles are the most common type of reusable water bottle on the trails because they’re the lightest and cheapest option. Many hikers choose to use a Nalgene or Camelbak BPA-free plastic water bottle since stainless steel is heavier.

These water bottles are the most durable, and most likely to last for the duration of entire trip, whether it’s a quick vacation or multi-year adventure.

Glass water bottles are great for having a reusable water bottle at home or the office, but not appropriate for traveling. They do not last as long, and they tend to be heavier. Plus, running the risk of breaking it.

Much less common, silicone water bottles are used for collapsible.

Market Segment by Application

Independent Stores

Online Sales

Hyper/Supermarket

E-Commerce

Retail Stores and Department Stores

Other Distribution Networks

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Travel Water Bottles status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Travel Water Bottles manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Travel Water Bottles are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

