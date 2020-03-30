Global Travel Insurance 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2024

Summary

Travel insurance is insurance that is intended to cover medical expenses, trip cancellation, lost luggage, flight accident and other losses incurred while traveling, either internationally or within one’s own country. Travel insurance protects the financial investment in a trip, including lost baggage and trip cancellation. Travelers may be more likely to avoid travel when sick if they know their financial investment in the trip is protected.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Allianz

Munich RE

Generali

AXA

Hanse Merkur

Groupama

Mapfre Asistencia

AIG

CSA Travel Protection

USI Affinity

Seven Corners

MH Ross

Tokio Marine

Sompo Japan

Pingan Baoxian

STARR

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major Application

Global market size by Major Type

Major applications as follows:

Senior Citizens (Above age of 60 years)

Education Traveler

Backpackers

Business Traveler

Family Traveler

Fully independent Traveler

Major Type as follows:

Single Trip Travel Insurance

Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance

Long-Stay Travel Insurance

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

