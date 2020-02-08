Global Transportation Management Solution Market – Growth, Trends, Supply, Segments, Key Players, Opportunities and Forecast 2019-2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Global Transportation Management Solution Market Research Report 2019” To Its Research Database

Description:-

Transportation management system is one of the software solution and critical key component in supply chain management, which is generally used to plan and manage the movement of conveyance.

Transportation management system which are implemented on software-as-a-service solution is one of the major factor driving the market of TMS solution.

Scope of the Report:

The global Transportation Management Solution market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Transportation Management Solution volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Transportation Management Solution market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3737375-global-transportation-management-solution-market-research-report-2019

The key players covered in this study

Descartes System

JDA Software

Manhattan Associates

Oracle

SAP

3GTMS

Cargo Smart

Lean Logistics

Precision Software

…..

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Key Components

Commercial Software

Segment by Application

Transportation and Logistics

Industrial

Retail

Food and Beverages

Electrical and Electronics

Others

For Detailed Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3737375-global-transportation-management-solution-market-research-report-2019

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Transportation Management Solution Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Transportation Management Solution

1.2 Transportation Management Solution Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Transportation Management Solution Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Key Components

1.2.3 Commercial Software

1.3 Transportation Management Solution Segment by Application

1.3.1 Transportation Management Solution Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Transportation and Logistics

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Retail

1.3.5 Food and Beverages

1.3.6 Electrical and Electronics

1.3.7 Others

1.3 Global Transportation Management Solution Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Transportation Management Solution Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Transportation Management Solution Market Size

1.4.1 Global Transportation Management Solution Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Transportation Management Solution Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Transportation Management Solution Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Transportation Management Solution Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Transportation Management Solution Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Transportation Management Solution Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Transportation Management Solution Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Transportation Management Solution Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Transportation Management Solution Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Transportation Management Solution Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Transportation Management Solution Business

7.1 Descartes System

7.1.1 Descartes System Transportation Management Solution Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Transportation Management Solution Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Descartes System Transportation Management Solution Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 JDA Software

7.2.1 JDA Software Transportation Management Solution Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Transportation Management Solution Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 JDA Software Transportation Management Solution Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Manhattan Associates

7.3.1 Manhattan Associates Transportation Management Solution Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Transportation Management Solution Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Manhattan Associates Transportation Management Solution Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Oracle

7.4.1 Oracle Transportation Management Solution Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Transportation Management Solution Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Oracle Transportation Management Solution Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 SAP

7.5.1 SAP Transportation Management Solution Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Transportation Management Solution Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 SAP Transportation Management Solution Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 3GTMS

7.6.1 3GTMS Transportation Management Solution Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Transportation Management Solution Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 3GTMS Transportation Management Solution Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Cargo Smart

7.7.1 Cargo Smart Transportation Management Solution Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Transportation Management Solution Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Cargo Smart Transportation Management Solution Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…...

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3737375-global-transportation-management-solution-market-research-report-2019

Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)