Global Translucent Concrete Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast To 2025

Translucent Concrete Market, also known as light-emitting concrete is constructed with the building material having light-transmitting properties. The light optical elements such as optical fibers are incorporated into the fine concrete in the building structure. Translucent concrete is mainly used as a ventilated façade material and in the cladding of the interior walls. The combination of fine concrete in the amount of 95% of the constructing block with 4%-5% of optical fibers is used for the manufacturing of translucent concrete structure.

Translucent concrete consumes less amount of energy as sunlight can be used as a light source during the daytime. It provides illuminated pavements and enhances the aesthetic view of the buildings are increasing its adoption rate across the globe. Moreover, the translucent concrete is beneficial for countries having low access to electricity. The high construction cost of translucent concrete structures and lack of skilled labor for the production of the translucent concrete objects restrains the manufacturing of translucent concrete across the globe. Lack of awareness among the population regarding the benefits of translucent concrete for the construction of the building is significantly hampering the market growth. However, the increasing research and development sector for the development of affordable translucent concrete structure is expected to fuel the market growth in the near future.

The translucent concrete market can be segmented on the basis of material and end user. Based on material, the market is bifurcated into fine concrete and optical fibers. Optical fibers can be further segmented into the single-mode step-index fiber, multi-mode step-index fiber, and multi-mode graded-index fiber. Based on application, the market is diversified into the interior cladding and ventilated façade systems. Among materials, the fine concrete segment holds a major share in the translucent concrete market. This is due to its major use for the construction of translucent concrete.

The global translucent concrete market is further analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions that are significantly contributing towards the growth of the translucent concrete market. The deployment of a variety of fiber-optic sensors in concrete structures has led to the technological advancement in the construction industry in Europe. Moreover, the large number of market players manufacturing translucent concrete in Europe is the major factor augmenting the market growth in the region. The translucent concrete structures manufactured in Europe are exported to various countries across the globe, including the U.S. The penetration of translucent concrete structures into Asia Pacific region is mainly owing to rising population, leading to the high consumption of electrical energy in the region, especially in India, Japan, and China. Moreover, Iran is prone to earthquakes; hence deployment of glass façade is dangerous. Therefore, the use of translucent concrete material is highly desirable to provide aesthetic appeal to the building structure, in turn, fueling the growth of the translucent concrete market in the Asia Pacific.

Some of the key vendors of the translucent concrete market are Litracon Ltd, Luccon, Lucem GmBH, Materia Exhibitions B.V., ModernContempo, and NU World LED, among others. The market players are adopting various strategies to sustain in the competitive market. The key strategies include the launch of novel products, merger & acquisition, regional expansion, and joint ventures, among others. For instance, in April 2018, China’s Transportation Ministry of Science and Technology has announced the construction of smart roads that will automatically charge cars. The road will be paved with sensors, solar panels, and electric battery, embedded underneath a translucent concrete.

Research Methodology:

The market study of translucent concrete market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report country level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include:

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market

• Authentic Public Databases such as The Concrete Society, sefindia, and others

• Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalogue.

• Supplier Websites such as Alibaba, Amazon for pricing analysis.

The report is intended for translucent concrete manufacturers, electronics providers, government organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers, initial norms and vehicle segment. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models such as PEST analysis, Porter five analysis delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market Segmentation:

Global translucent concrete market is segmented on the basis of regional outlook and following segments:

1. Global Translucent Concrete Market Research and Analysis, By Material

2. Global Translucent Concrete Market Research and Analysis, By Application

3. Global Translucent Concrete Market Research and Analysis, By Region

