Global Transformers for Switching Power Supplies Market Forecast, Application 2019

Transformers for switching power supplies (also known as switch mode power supply transformers and SMPS transformers) are using in a regulated power supply and function to step up or step down voltage or current, and/or provide isolation between the input and output side of a switch mode power supply. On the primary side of a switch mode transformer, the duty cycle (on time) of the input voltage waveform is varied (switched) to deliver a constant output voltage over varying load conditions. Transformers for Switching Power Supplies (SMPS transformers) are designed to operate at frequencies of 10 kHz to 1 MHz Switch mode transformer (switch mode power supply transformer) power levels now extend into the 50 kilowatt range

Transformers for switching power supplies are important part of switching power supplies. They are using in a regulated power supply and function to step up or step down voltage or current, and/or provide isolation between the input and output side of a switch mode power supply. In other words, the market size of switching power supply in direct response transformers for switching power supplies market.

With the rapid development of communication industry, industrial electrification and consumer electronic products, all kinds of equipment for power supply requirements getting higher and higher. Transformers for switching power supplies have been widely.

According to this study, over the next five years the Transformers for Switching Power Supplies market will register a -0.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1590 million by 2024, from US$ 1650 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Transformers for Switching Power Supplies business

Transformers for Switching Power Supplies Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Segmentation by product type

Single-excited

Double-excited

Segmentation by application:

Communication industry

Industrial fields

Consumer electronics

In Global market, the top players include

TDK

Tamura

Triad Magnetics

Precision

Prisource

MYRRA

Stontronics

GS Transformers

WCM

CWS

APX

TISCI Srl

Premier Magnetics

Prem Magnetics

Butler Winding

Click

Zhongce E.T

Salom

Jiangsu Jewel

Dongxin

Hangtung Electronic

Kunshan Hengyi

Ri Hui Da

Tabuchi

Chenfei

Sed Electronics

MNOVA

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the Global Transformers for Switching Power Supplies (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Transformers for Switching Power Supplies market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key Global Transformers for Switching Power Supplies manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Transformers for Switching Power Supplies with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the consumption of Transformers for Switching Power Supplies submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

