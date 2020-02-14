Global Transformer Monitoring System Industry Growing Demand from Emerging Markets 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Transformer Monitoring System Market Growth 2019-2024” new Research to its studies database.

A transformer is an electrical equipment that helps in varying the voltage of the electric current. This stepping up and stepping down of the voltage is especially important when a safe amount of electric current is required to be supplied to the end users. In order to ensure continuous and safe transmission of electricity from the power generation plant to the end users, the transformers utilized for this purpose have to be monitored continuously in real time. This is achieved by installing a transformer monitoring system within a transformer housing. Requirement of a transformer monitoring system is especially important when faults and anomalies within the grid or circuit have to be detected before the complete breakdown of the transformer occurs. These transformer monitoring systems are especially prevalent in areas where the supply of electric power is erratic and power outages are common, thereby signifying a healthy demand for the system in the third world countries.

As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties. Due to the government’ policy and the high sales of Transformer Monitoring System in the international market, the current demand for Transformer Monitoring System product is relatively stable in the mature market, such as North America and Europe, but the demand in Asia-Pacific is relatively higher due to the downstream demand.

Transformer Monitoring System is mainly manufactured and sold by ABB, GE, Siemens, Eaton, Alstom, Weidmann, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi, Koncar, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, LGOM ; and these companies occupied about 83.96% market share in 2017.

Geographically, Europe is the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 37.49 percent of global total revenue.

Although sales of Transformer Monitoring System brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Transformer Monitoring System field hastily.

ABB

GE

Siemens

Eaton

Alstom

Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi

Koncar

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

LGOM

DGA devices

Bushing Monitoring

Temperature Via Fiber Optic

Monitoring integrators

Others

Power Generation Transformer

Transmission and Distributor Transformer

Others

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

