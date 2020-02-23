Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market , Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global transfection reagents and equipment market is expected to reach USD 649.20 million by 2025 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of technology advancements in the transfection technology, rising prevalence of chronic cases, increase in demand of chimeric genes growing alliances between the leading research institutes to trigger drug discovery, increasing R&D spending and research activities by pharmaceutical and biotech companies and rising research activities in cell science.

The key market players for global transfection reagents and equipment market are listed below;

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

QIAGEN

Promega Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

MAXCYTE, INC.

LONZA

Polyplus-transfection SA

Mirus Bio LLC

Sigma-Aldrich, Inc.

SignaGen Laboratories

Genlantis, Inc.

The market is further segmented into;

Product

Method

Application

End users

The global transfection reagents and equipment market is segmented based on products into two segments; reagents and equipment. In 2018, reagents segment is estimated to rule with 79.1% shares rising at a specified CAGR. However, equipment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The global transfection reagents and equipment market is segmented based on method categories into three segments; biochemical methods, physical and viral method. In 2018, physical segment is valued to rule with the highest shares and rising at the highest CAGR. Physical segment is dominating the market as it was the initial choice for the transfection and highly efficient. Physical method is further sub segmented into electroporation, nucleofection and others. Other physical method is further divided into genegun, magnetofection, sonoporation and optoinjection. Biochemical method is segmented into lipofection, calcium phosphate, deae-dextran and dendrimers. Viral method is divided into 4 sub segments including adenoviruses, retroviruses, adeno associated viruses and others.

Based on application, the global transfection reagents and equipment market is segmented into biomedical research, protein production and therapeutic delivery. In 2018, protein production segment is projected to rule with highest market shares, rising at the highest CAGR. Protein production is dominating the market as protein is essential requirement for food, healthcare and cosmetics so the protein production is the major application of transfection procedure. Biomedical application is further sub segmented into gene expression studies, cancer research and transgenic models.

The global transfection reagents and equipment market is segmented based on end user into two notable segments; academics & research institutes and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. In 2018, academics & research institutes segment is likely to rule with the highest market shares and rising at the highest CAGR. The academics & research institutes are dominating the market as more research is being carried out in research organizations. And research organizations later on licensed out to industries for further development of products.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global transfection reagents and equipment market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

You can request one free hour of our analyst?s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=12299

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]