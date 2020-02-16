Global Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market Shipment, Revenue and ASP Forecast by Applications 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market Research Report 2019” new Research to its studies database.

The global Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

Transdermal Drug Delivery System is a medicated adhesive patch that is placed on the skin to deliver a specific dose of medication through the skin and into the bloodstream. Often, this promotes healing to an injured area of the body. An advantage of a transdermal drug delivery route over other types of medication delivery such as oral, topical, intravenous, intramuscular, etc. is that the patch provides a controlled release of the medication into the patient, usually through either a porous membrane covering a reservoir of medication or through body heat melting thin layers of medication embedded in the adhesive.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Hisamitsu

Mylan

GSK

Novartis

Teve(Actavis)

Johnson and Johnson

UCB

Teikoku Seiyaku

Bayer

Lingrui

Sanofi

Qizheng

Endo

Huarun 999

Haw Par

Nichiban

Mentholatum Company

Laboratoires Genevrier

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Segment by Type

Fentanyl

Nitroglycerin

Estradiol

Nicotine

Other

Segment by Application

OTC

Rx

