Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 18.30% during 2017 – 2022

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market, on the basis of Type of Approach (Transfemoral and Transapical); By Region (North America, Europe, APAC and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., China, India, Japan, Brazil and South Africa).

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) has been a ground-breaking advancement in the field of interventional cardiology and cardiovascular surgery. Although, surgical aortic valve replacement is considered the standard treatment, yet 30% of patients are not considered candidates for traditional open heart surgery because of advanced age and presence of multiple comorbidities. Transcatheter aortic valve replacement offers this population a less invasive treatment option also with better outcomes. Over the recent years, the global TAVR industry has been growing rapidly mainly due to growing number of elderly population, rising awareness about minimally invasive devices, new device approvals and increasing health expenditure in developing countries.

According to Azoth Analytics research report, “Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market: Analysis By Type of Approach (Transfemoral and Transapical), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World), By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., China, India, Japan, Brazil and South Africa): (2017-2022)” global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 18.30% during 2017 – 2022, chiefly driven by large number of product approvals and launches, rising geriatric population, rapid adoption in U.S. and growing awareness about minimally invasive techniques.

Among the type of approach, transfemoral retrograde is the most common catheter-based approach and is performed in approximately 70% to 80% of the total TAVR cases, globally. Among the regions, Europe accounts for the largest regional share in the total TAVR market in 2016. However, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by increase in healthcare expenditure coupled with growing penetration and awareness about technologically advanced heart valve therapies.

The report titled, “Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market: Analysis By Type of Approach (Transfemoral and Transapical), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World), By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., China, India, Japan, Brazil and South Africa): (2017-2022)” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global transcatheter aortic valve market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

