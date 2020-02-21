Global Traffic Management Systems Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

ew Study On 2019-2025 Traffic Management Systems Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
— Global Traffic Management Systems Industry
Traffic management systems refer to the IT solutions provided by vendors to improve the traffic flow and enhance passenger safety. The traffic management systems consume data from disparate sources such as road sensors, CCTV cameras, and traffic control centers. The systems process these data and generate useful information, which is passed on to end-users such as passengers, traffic control agencies, and police stations. Traditionally, traffic management systems helped to save time and reduce wastage of fuel by reducing traffic congestion. However, with the advances in communication technologies and the internet, the traffic management systems now help users in more widely applications by building a whole traffic networking.
With the rising population and vehicles, traffic safety has become increasingly important, which drives the demand for traffic management systems growing.
From 2010 to 2014, due to the intellectualization of traffic management systems, global traffic management systems industry developed fast with near 13.5~17.5% growth rate. As for China, because of the late start, traffic management systems industry has experienced an explosive growth, the growth rate is higher than 17.5% and average growth rate reached to 20%.
In the next years, it is estimated that traffic management systems industry will continue developing rapidly and the global revenue will reach to near 9.5 billion USD, while the same data will be 4.3 billion USD in China.
Due to the high opportunities in the R&D and sales of traffic management systems, in the future, there will be more and more investors entering into this industry.
Competition becomes more intense in traffic management systems industry, and providers will face the high risk of further price and gross margin decline in the future.
In 2018, the global Traffic Management Systems market size was 1490 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2980 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.1% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Traffic Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Traffic Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Kapsch TrafficCom
SWARCO
Siemens
TomTom
THALES
IBM
Cubic
Fujitsu
Q-Free
Imtech
Kyosan Electric
SICE
Iteris
Peek traffic
E-Hualu
China ITS (Holdings)
ENJOYOR
Datang Telecom
Wantong Technology
Hisense TransTech
China Shipping Network Technology
Dahua Technology
HIKVISION
Baokang Electronic
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Integrated Urban Traffic Control System
Freeway Management System
Electronic Toll Collection (ETC)
Advanced Public Transportation System
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Urban Traffic
Inter-Urban
Parking Management
Info-mobility
Public Transport
Freeway
Consultancy & Planning
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Traffic Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Traffic Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
