Global Trade Surveillance Market Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global trade surveillance market is expected to reach a CAGR of 18.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

By Components (solution, services), Deployment Model (Cloud, On Premises, Hybrid), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Sized Enterprises (SMES)), Vertical (Capital Markets, Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa).

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In Components, Increase in the implementation provides more effective and advanced analytics solution. Thus, it provides consistency as well as delivering quality alerts through different trading activities.

In Deployment Model, Cloud segment is dominating the market due to its growing acceptance by different capital market institutions. It enables them to adopt positive and a fluid approach towards managing risk and for heightened security.

In organization size, large enterprises segment accounted for the maximum share in the market. The continuous adoption of trade surveillance solutions across different companies has minimized fraudulent cases, data manipulation and illegal trading practices.

In vertical, Capital market is dominating the market due to the presence of different regulatory bodies such as MiFID II, Dodd-Frank and others for proactively monitoring and investigating the trade activities.

Key Market Players

The key market players for global trade surveillance market are listed below;

Software AG

FIS,

SIA S.P.A.,

Celent,

ACA Compliance Group Holdings, LLC,

Scila AB,

CINNOBER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY,

Trapets AB,

Abel Noser Holdings LLC,

Crisil Limited,

Cognizant,

IPC System, Inc.,

Aquis Technologies,

OneMarketData,

B-next,

IBM,

Accenture,

Nasdaq, Inc.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 24

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 24

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 24

1.3 OVERVIEW OF GLOBAL TRADE SURVEILLANCE MARKET 24

1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 25

1.5 LIMITATION 25

1.6 MARKETS COVERED 25

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 28

2.1 MARKETS COVERED 28

2.2 GEOGRAPHIC SCOPE 29

2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 30

2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 30

2.5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 31

2.6 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS 34

2.7 SECONDARY SOURCES 35

2.8 ASSUMPTIONS 35

3 MARKET OVERVIEW 36

3.1 DRIVERS 38

3.1.1 RAPIDLY INCREASING DEMAND FOR MONITORING TRADE ACTIVITIES 38

3.1.2 BENEFITS PROVIDED BY SURVEILLANCE TO REDUCE THE MARKET ABUSE 38

3.1.3 GOVERNMENT REGULATORY AND COMPLIANCES 38

3.1.4 RISING DEMAND FOR TECHNOLOGY BASED SURVEILLANCE AGAINST MANUAL BASED SURVEILLANCE 39

3.2 RESTRAINTS 39

3.2.1 DIFFICULT TO ANALYZE THE REAL TIME FRAUD DETECTION 39

3.2.2 LACK OF KNOWLEDGE REGARDING PROFESSIONAL TRADING 39

3.3 OPPURTUNITIES 40

3.3.1 RISING DEMAND FOR TIME SERIES DATABASES AND LOW LATENCY 40

3.4 CHALLENGES 41

3.4.1 COMPLICATED DESIGN OF SURVEILLANCE SYSTEMS 41

3.4.2 RUTHLESS BUSINESS MODEL AND NON- STANDARDIZATION OF COMPLIANCES 41

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 42

5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 46

6 GLOBAL TRADE SURVEILLANCE MARKET, BY COMPONENTS 49

6.1 OVERVIEW 50

6.2 SOLUTION 52

6.2.1 RISK AND COMPLIANCE 52

6.2.2 SURVEILLANCE AND ANALYTICS 52

6.2.3 SERVICE REPORTING AND MONITORING 52

6.2.4 CASE MANAGEMENT 52

6.2.5 OTHERS 52

6.3 SERVICES 53

6.3.1 PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 53

6.3.1.1 Consulting 53

6.3.1.2 Support and Maintenance 53

6.3.1.3 System Integration 53

6.3.2 MANAGED SERVICES 53

7 GLOBAL TRADE SURVEILLANCE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL 54

7.1 OVERVIEW 55

7.2 CLOUD 56

7.3 ON PREMISES 57

7.4 HYBRID 57

8 GLOBAL TRADE SURVEILLANCE MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE 58

8.1 OVERVIEW 59

8.2 LARGE ENTERPRISES 60

8.3 SMALL AND MEDIUM SIZED ENTERPRISES (SMES) 61

9 GLOBAL TRADE SURVEILLANCE MARKET, BY VERTICAL 62

9.1 OVERVIEW 63

9.2 CAPITAL MARKETS 65

9.2.1 SECURITIES 65

9.2.2 HEDGE FUNDS 65

9.2.3 ASSET MANAGEMENT 65

9.2.4 WEALTH MANAGEMENT 65

9.2.5 OTHERS 65

9.3 BANKING FINANCIAL SERVICES AND INSURANCE (BFSI) 66

10 GLOBAL TRADE SURVEILLANCE MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY 67

10.1 OVERVIEW 68

10.2 NORTH AMERICA 73

10.2.1 U.S. 79

10.2.2 CANADA 82

10.2.3 MEXICO 85

10.3 EUROPE 88

10.3.1 GERMANY 95

10.3.2 U.K. 98

10.3.3 FRANCE 101

10.3.4 SPAIN 104

10.3.5 ITALY 107

10.3.6 NETHERLANDS 110

10.3.7 SWITZERLAND 113

10.3.8 TURKEY 116

10.3.9 BELGIUM 119

10.3.10 RUSSIA 122

10.3.11 REST OF EUROPE 125

10.4 ASIA PACIFIC 126

10.4.1 CHINA 133

10.4.2 JAPAN 136

10.4.3 INDIA 139

10.4.4 SOUTH KOREA 142

10.4.5 INDONESIA 145

10.4.6 AUSTRALIA 148

10.4.7 SINGAPORE 151

10.4.8 THAILAND 154

10.4.9 MALAYSIA 157

10.4.10 PHILIPPINES 160

10.4.11 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC 163

10.5 SOUTH AMERICA 164

10.5.1 BRAZIL 170

10.5.2 REST OF SOUTH AMERICA 173

10.6 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 174

10.6.1 SOUTH AFRICA 180

10.6.2 REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 183

11 GLOBAL TRADE SURVEILLANCE MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE 184

11.1 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS; GLOBAL 184

11.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS; NORTH AMERICA 185

11.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS; EUROPE 186

11.4 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS; ASIA PACIFIC 187

12 COMAPNY PROFILE 188

12.1 IBM 188

12.1.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 188

12.1.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 188

12.1.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS 189

12.1.4 SERVICES PORTFOLIO 189

12.1.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 189

12.2 CRISIL LIMITED. 190

12.2.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 190

12.2.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 190

12.2.3 SERVICE PORTFOLIO 191

12.2.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 191

12.3 ACCENTURE 192

12.3.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 192

12.3.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 192

12.3.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS 193

12.3.4 SERVICE PORTFOLIO 193

12.3.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 193

12.4 CINNOBER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY 194

12.4.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 194

12.4.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 194

12.4.3 PRODUCTS/SOLUTIONS PORTFOLIO 195

12.4.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 195

12.5 SOFTWARE AG 196

12.5.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 196

12.5.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 196

12.5.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS 197

12.5.4 SERVICE PORTFOLIO 197

12.5.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 197

12.6 NASDAQ, INC. 198

12.6.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 198

12.6.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 198

12.6.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS 199

12.6.4 SERVICE PORTFOLIO 199

12.6.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 199

12.7 FIS 200

12.7.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 200

12.7.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 200

12.7.3 SERVICE PORTFOLIO 201

12.7.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 201

12.8 SIA S.P.A. 202

12.8.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 202

12.8.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 202

12.8.3 PRODUCTS/SOLUTIONS PORTFOLIO 203

12.8.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 203

12.9 CELENT 204

12.9.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 204

12.9.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 204

12.9.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 205

12.9.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 205

12.10 ACA COMPLIANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, LLC 206

12.10.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 206

12.10.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 206

12.10.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 207

12.10.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 207

12.11 SCILA AB 208

12.11.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 208

12.11.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 208

12.11.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 209

12.11.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 209

12.12 TRAPETS AB. 210

12.12.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 210

12.12.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 210

12.12.3 SERVICE PORTFOLIO 211

12.12.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 211

12.13 ABEL NOSER HOLDINGS LLC 212

12.13.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 212

12.13.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 212

12.13.3 SERVICES PORTFOLIO 213

12.13.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 213

12.14 COGNIZANT 214

12.14.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 214

12.14.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 214

12.14.3 SERVICE PORTFOLIO 215

12.14.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 215

12.15 IPC SYSTEMS, INC. 216

12.15.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 216

12.15.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 216

12.15.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 217

12.15.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 217

12.16 AQUIS TECHNOLOGIES 218

12.16.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 218

12.16.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 218

12.16.3 SERVICE PORTFOLIO 219

12.16.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 219

12.17 ONEMARKETDATA 220

12.17.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 220

12.17.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 220

