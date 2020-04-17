Global Traction Battery Depth Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Traction Battery Depth market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Traction Battery Depth market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Traction batteries, also called electric vehicle battery (EVB) are used to provide motive power for electric or hybrid vehicles.
The global Traction Battery market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Traction Battery volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Johnson Controls
East Penn Manufacturing
Exide
Samsung
Hitachi
BYD Company
LG Chem
Panasonic
Mutlu
Enersys
Systems Sunlight
GS Yuasa
Amara Raja Batteries
Hoppecke Batteries
Haze Batteries
Banner Batterien
Midac
NorthStar Battery Company
BAE Batterien
Coslight Technology International Group
Sebang Global
C&D Technologies
Shoto Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Lead Acid
Li-Ion
Nickel Based
Others
Segment by Application
Electric Vehicles
Industrial
E-bikes
