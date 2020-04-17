Global Traction Battery Depth Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Traction Battery Depth market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Traction Battery Depth market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Traction batteries, also called electric vehicle battery (EVB) are used to provide motive power for electric or hybrid vehicles.

The global Traction Battery market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Traction Battery volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Traction Battery market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Johnson Controls

East Penn Manufacturing

Exide

Samsung

Hitachi

BYD Company

LG Chem

Panasonic

Mutlu

Enersys

Systems Sunlight

GS Yuasa

Amara Raja Batteries

Hoppecke Batteries

Haze Batteries

Banner Batterien

Midac

NorthStar Battery Company

BAE Batterien

Coslight Technology International Group

Sebang Global

C&D Technologies

Shoto Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Lead Acid

Li-Ion

Nickel Based

Others

Segment by Application

Electric Vehicles

Industrial

E-bikes

