Global Track Lighting Market Growing Demand 2019 to 2024

Track lighting is a method of lighting where light fixtures are attached anywhere on a continuous track device which contains electrical conductors. This is as opposed to the routing of electrical wiring to individual light positions. Tracks can be mounted to ceilings or walls, lengthwise down beams, or crosswise across rafters or joists. They can also be hung with rods from especially high places like vaulted ceilings.

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of Track lighting is in the decreasing trend, from 31.4 USD/Unit in 2012 to 28.1 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Track lighting includes LED track light, Halogen track light and Incandescent Track Light, and the proportion of LED in 2016 is about 70.53%%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2017.

Track lighting is widely used in commercial and residential places. The most proportion of Track lighting is commercial places, and the share of I is 78.37%%. The trend of Commercial places is increasing.

Asia Pacific is the largest consumption region of Track lighting, with a consumption market share nearly 40% in 2016. Europe is the second consumption region of Track lighting, enjoying market share nearly 23% in 2016.

Market competition is very fragmentation. Philips Lighting, Acuity Brands, Hubbell, Eglo, ITAB Group, Eaton, Endo Lighting, WAC Lighting, Intense Lighting, AFX INC is the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Track Lighting is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.8% over the next five years, will reach 2460 million US$ in 2024, from 1570 million US$ in 2019

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Philips Lighting

Acuity Brands

Hubbell

Eglo

ITAB Group

Eaton

Endo Lighting

WAC Lighting

Intense Lighting

AFX INC

Nora Lighting

AIXEN LITE

Jesco Lighting Group

Satco

LBL Lighting

Rayconn

Kehei Lighting

Market Segment by Type, covers

Halogen Track Lighting

LED Track Lighting

Incandescent Track Lighting

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Track Lighting product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Track Lighting, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Track Lighting in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Track Lighting competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Track Lighting breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Track Lighting market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Track Lighting sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

