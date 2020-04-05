In this report, the Agriculture market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Agriculture market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-trace-minerals-for-animal-feed-regional-outlook-2019



Organic trace minerals are minerals used in small quantities, which are formed by attaching inorganic trace minerals to organic molecules such as amino acids or polysaccharides. The organic molecules used in the formation of organic trace minerals are called chelates. Though only small quantities of organic trace minerals are added to animal feed, they play an important role in maintaining the animal’s health. The chelates in these minerals prevent the trace minerals from interacting with other minerals and feed components in the animals’ bodies, thereby enhancing the absorption of the trace minerals. The bioavailability of organic trace minerals is higher than that of inorganic trace minerals. As a result, organic trace minerals are increasingly preferred over inorganic trace minerals in the animal feed segment.

Increasing meat consumption is important driver of this industry. Meat is one of the major sources of proteins. A shift in the food consumption pattern, which includes favoring proteins derived from animal sources is playing a key role in the growth of meat consumption globally. This, in turn, is anticipated to have a positive impact on the organic trace minerals industry.

The global organic trace minerals for animal feeds market accounted for the majority market share in Europe during 2017 due to the increasing demand for cattle mineral feed in the region. Consumers are increasingly shifting toward the consumption of organic meat over conventional meat due to the increased health concerns. This in turn, will boost the adoption of organic trace minerals for animal supplements in the region throughout the predicted period.

The global Trace Minerals for Animal Feed market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Trace Minerals for Animal Feed volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Trace Minerals for Animal Feed market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kemin

Novus

Pancosma

Zinpro

Cargill

Archer Daniels Midland

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Iron

Zinc

Copper

Others

Segment by Application

Ruminant

Poultry

Aquatic Animals

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-trace-minerals-for-animal-feed-regional-outlook-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Agriculture market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Agriculture markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Agriculture Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Agriculture market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Agriculture market

Challenges to market growth for Agriculture manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Agriculture Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com