Global Touch Controller IC Industry Analysis Report 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A touch display is a computer display screen that is an input device. The screens are very sensitive to pressure, basically a user interacts with the system by touch. It is basically coated with the metallic cover that causes a change in the electrical current and get registered as a touch instruction and the information is processed and sent to the controller for further processing.

The adoption rate of touch controller ICs in game consoles is expected to drive the growth prospects for the global touch controller IC market until the end of 2023. The market is witnessing a huge demand for intuitive mobile gaming interface that boosts the adoption rate of touch controller IC in gaming devices. Various gaming devices and components such as consoles – Microsoft Kinect and other handheld devices which include Nintendo 3DS are highly integrated with touch sensitivity components and fuel the demand for touch controller IC technology. Also, a multitude of customers prefer technology with high resistance, low power consumption, multi-touch and gesture recognition in gaming devices, which encourages manufacturers to come up with better touch sensitive functionality on these gaming devices, in turn, driving the adoption of touch controller ICs.

APAC accounted for the highest market share during 2017 and is expected to continue to dominate the market throughout the predicted period as well. The growing demand for touch sensor IC and touch screen technology from various industries such as the healthcare, automotive, and education sectors will accelerate the rate of revenue generation for the market in this region.

The global Touch Controller IC market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Touch Controller IC volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Touch Controller IC market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Analog Devices

Texas Instruments

Melfas

Microchip

3M

FocalTech

Mstar

Freescale Semiconductor

Fujitsu

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Resistive Touch Screen

Capacitive Touch Screen

Segment by Application

ATMs

Automotive

Interactive Displays

Tablets

Computer

Smartphones

Smart Watches

Others

