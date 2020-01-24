Global Torque Market 2018 Analysis, Overview, Growth, Demand and Forecast Research Report to 2023

Report Title: Global (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Torque Market 2018 Forecast to 2023

Torque Market 2018 Research report contains a qualified and in-depth examination of Torque Market. At first, the report provides the current Torque business situation along with a valid assessment of the Torque business. Torque report is partitioned based on driving Torque players, application and regions. The progressing Torque economic situations are additionally discovered in the report.

Overview of Torque Market :

The report focus on torque tools?which includes torque screwdrivers?torque wrenches and torque multipliers and torque meters.,

The research covers the current market size of the Torque market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers :

Facom, Proto, Stahlwille, Tonichi, King Tony, Gedore….

Get PDF Sample of Report with Your Corporate E-mail @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/11646108

Scope Of The Report :

This report focuses on the Torque in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application., According to the report, one driver in the market is the rapid advances in technology. The worldwide market for Torque is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2018.

Major classifications are as follows:

Adjustable Click

Preset Click

Electronic Torque

Torque Testers

Screwdriver Torque

Dial Torque

Torque Multipliers

Interchangeable Heads Major applications are as follows:

Aviation & Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Automotive â Manufacturing

Automotive â Repair & Aftermarket